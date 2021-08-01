Is Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass Neo-Confederate or a member of a hate group?
Editorial – by the Lehigh Acres Gazette editorial board. According to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the list of the Neo-Confederate groups is Abbeville Institute, Council of Conservative Citizens, Flaggers (Confederate flag erectors), Ku Klux Klan (1st and 3rd incarnations), League of the South, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Southern Party (defunct) and United Daughters of the Confederacy.thelehighacresgazette.com
