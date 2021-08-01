Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Is Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass Neo-Confederate or a member of a hate group?

By Admin
Posted by 
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editorial – by the Lehigh Acres Gazette editorial board. According to the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center, the list of the Neo-Confederate groups is Abbeville Institute, Council of Conservative Citizens, Flaggers (Confederate flag erectors), Ku Klux Klan (1st and 3rd incarnations), League of the South, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Southern Party (defunct) and United Daughters of the Confederacy.

thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 17

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
1K+
Followers
931
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, FL
Lee County, FL
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida Society
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
State
Virginia State
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Lehigh Acres, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Nathan Bedford Forrest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Flags#Hate Group#Neo Confederate#The Lehigh Acres Gazette#Abbeville Institute#Flaggers#Neo Confederacy#Klansmen#Neo Nazis#Southern#The Ku Klux Klan#The League Of The South#Neo Confederate#The Freeh Group#The Ft Myers Police#Nam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 17

Community Policy