Lake County Joins Other Chicago Area Counties With ‘Substantial’ COVID Transmission And Calls For Indoor Masking Regardless Of Vaccination Status

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All Anne Arundel County schools should implement universal masking requirements when they reopen this fall, the Anne Arundel County Health Department advised Wednesday. The advice is in line with the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. It was given in light of the virulent Delta variant of COVID-19, which can be spread even by vaccinated individuals. Children 11 and younger are not yet eligible to be vaccinated. Schools are also being asked to implement testing and other prevention strategies. Everyone who is able to get vaccinated is being urged to do so. For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.