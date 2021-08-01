Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heatwave causes massive melt of Greenland ice sheet

By SAUL LOEB
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRRST_0bE475TH00
The Greenland Ice Sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet, second only to Antarctica /POOL/AFP/File

Greenland's ice sheet has experienced a "massive melting event" during a heatwave that has seen temperatures more than 10 degrees above seasonal norms, according to Danish researchers.

Since Wednesday the ice sheet covering the vast Arctic territory, has melted by around eight billion tonnes a day, twice its normal average rate during summer, reported the Polar Portal website, which is run by Danish researchers.

The Danish Meteorological Institute reported temperatures of more than 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit), more than twice the normal average summer temperature, in northern Greenland.

And Nerlerit Inaat airport in the northeast of the territory recorded 23.4 degrees on Thursday, the highest recorded there since records began.

With the heatwave affecting most of Greenland that day, the Polar Portal website reported a "massive melting event" involving enough water "to cover Florida with two inches of water" (five centimetres).

The largest melt of the Greenland ice sheet still dates back to the summer of 2019.

But the area where the melting took place this time is larger than two years ago, the website added.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest mass of freshwater ice on the planet with nearly 1.8 million square kilometres (695,000 square miles), second only to Antarctica.

The melting of the ice sheets started in 1990 and has accelerated since 2000. The mass loss in recent years is approximately four times greater than it was before 2000, say the researchers at Polar Portal.

One European study published in January said that ocean levels would rise between 10 and 18 centimetres by 2100 -- or 60 percent faster than previously estimated -- at the rate which the Greenland ice sheet was now melting.

The Greenland ice sheet, if completely melted, would raise the ocean levels by six to seven metres.

But with a relatively cool start to the Greenland summer, with snowfalls and rains, the retreat of the ice sheet so far for 2021 remains within the historical norm, according to Polar Portal. The melting period extends from June to early September.

Comments / 7

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Sheets#Heatwave#Extreme Weather#The Greenland Ice Sheet#Danish#The Polar Portal#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNature.com

Volcanic activity sparks the Arctic Oscillation

The parasol effect of volcanic dust and aerosol caused by volcanic eruption results in the deepening and strengthening of the Arctic vortex system, thus stimulating or strengthening the Arctic Oscillation (AO). Three of the strongest AOs in more than a century have been linked to volcanic eruptions. Every significant fluctuation of the AO index (AOI = ΔH_middle latitudes − ΔH_Arctic) for many years has been associated with a volcanic eruption. Volcanic activity occurring at different locations in the Arctic vortex circulation will exert different effects on the polar vortex.
Animalscheddar.com

Melting Ice Imperils 98 Percent of Emperor Penguin Colonies by 2100

In this June 21, 2011 file photo, an Emperor penguin stands on Peka Peka Beach of the Kapiti Coast in New Zealand. With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP, File)
Earth Sciencenatureworldnews.com

'Airpocalypse' Heatwave in Siberia Causes Alarming Surge in Methane Emissions

According to scientists, the 2020 Siberian heatwave prompted new methane emissions from the permafrost. Currently, emissions of the powerful greenhouse gases are not much, the scientists revealed, but more research is required immediately. The satellite data analysis showed that fossil methane gas escaped from rock formations recognized to be great...
AnimalsNew York Post

Melting ice imperils 98 percent of Emperor penguin colonies by 2100

WASHINGTON — With climate change threatening the sea ice habitat of Emperor penguins, the US Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday announced a proposal to list the species as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. “The lifecycle of Emperor penguins is tied to having stable sea ice, which they need...

Comments / 7

Community Policy