MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities DoorDash driver is delivering a warning to others after an elaborate scam to drain the earnings from his account. WCCO looked into why it took weeks for answers and a full refund and what the company says other drivers should watch for. Mark Lee of Forest Lake would make a couple hundred dollars a week driving for DoorDash. (credit: CBS) “I thought, hey I have some extra time in the evenings or if I have nothing going on the weekends I could have fun making a little extra fun money or I could sit around watching TV,” Lee...