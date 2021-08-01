Cancel
Dodge County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Emanuel, Montgomery, Telfair, Toombs, Wheeler, Wilcox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Emanuel; Montgomery; Telfair; Toombs; Wheeler; Wilcox SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR TOOMBS...WHEELER...TELFAIR SOUTHERN EMANUEL...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX...MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM EDT At 806 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Oak Park to near Antioch Church...and moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McRae, Lyons, Alamo, Mount Vernon, Vidalia, Helena, Lumber City, Glenwood, Milan, Uvalda, Oak Park, Ailey, Rhine, Scotland, Higgston, Santa Claus, Alston, Jacksonville, Towns and Ohoopee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

