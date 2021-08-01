Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Diego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside; San Diego The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California North Central San Diego County in southwestern California * Until 545 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms redeveloping. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southeastern Palm Springs, Anza, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Valley Center, Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza, Hwy 79 Between Warner Springs And Oak Grove, Hwy 79 Between Oak Grove And Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Warner Springs, Mountain Center, Aguanga, Hwy 74 Between Hemet And Mountain Center, S7 - East Grade Rd, Palomar Mountain, Lake Henshaw, Hwy 79 Between Santa Ysabel And Warner Springs, Palomar Mountain State Park and Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78.