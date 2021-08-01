Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: El Paso FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light to moderate rain was continuing over western El paso county. However, rain capable of causing flash flooding has ended. HAZARD...Ponding of water will still be possible on local roadways SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Nuisance flooding will still be possible Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Fort Carson, Security, Stratmoor, Security-Widefield, Peterson AFB and Cimarron Hills. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

