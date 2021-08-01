Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 105 and 116. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
