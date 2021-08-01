Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robertson County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Robertson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Springfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, White House, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Cross Plains, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 105 and 116. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenbrier, TN
City
Orlinda, TN
City
Ridgetop, TN
City
Cedar Hill, TN
City
Millersville, TN
City
Cross Plains, TN
City
Springfield, TN
County
Robertson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Middle Tennessee#Roofs#Extreme Weather#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy