Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 17:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Yavapai County Flood
