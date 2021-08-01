Winnie Kelly, world's oldest living little person, turns 98

Records are meant to be broken, and one Northeast Ohio woman is still breaking them.

Winnie Kelly is a Northeast Ohioan, and she’s also the oldest living person with dwarfism, recently celebrating her 98th birthday. Kelly currently enjoys to read, and credits the good health she has been in to having amazing friends.

She also shared one of her proudest achievements with us on her birthday.

“Well,” Kelly said. “I would say graduating from college and getting a good job.”

