Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Winnie Kelly, world's oldest living little person, turns 98

By Danny Cunningham
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xp33g_0bE46ZaN00

Records are meant to be broken, and one Northeast Ohio woman is still breaking them.

Winnie Kelly is a Northeast Ohioan, and she’s also the oldest living person with dwarfism, recently celebrating her 98th birthday. Kelly currently enjoys to read, and credits the good health she has been in to having amazing friends.

She also shared one of her proudest achievements with us on her birthday.

“Well,” Kelly said. “I would say graduating from college and getting a good job.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Live Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy