Pima County, AZ

Pima County to discuss mandatory COVID vaccinations for employees

 4 days ago
Pima County leaders will discuss whether to require county workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes via a memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry, recommending all county employees be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Huckelberry is the latest County Supervisor to come forward after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its recommendations as the predominantly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across Arizona and country.

In his memo, Huckelberry says a "wait and see approach" was adopted in the past but because we are more than 18 months into the pandemic, vaccines are available and there is more than one option. He is making the recommendation.

In the memo, Huckelberry expressed Banner Health recommends employees be vaccinated by November 1, but a final date would need to be voted on by the board.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting is set for August 10.

