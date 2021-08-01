Cancel
NFL

Randy Gregory: I Still Have A Lot To Prove

By Rob Phillips
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OXNARD, Calif. – The Randy Gregory hype train is growing. Randy Gregory says tap the brakes just a bit. That doesn't mean the gifted 28-year-old pass rusher lacks confidence. Having put together the first complete offseason of his NFL career, there's reason to believe Gregory can finally realize his enormous potential.

