Minnesota Vikings QB Kellen Mond tests positive, Kirk Cousins close contact

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JD8Fp_0bE4594b00

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, NFL Network reported, as three of the team’s QBs were out for Saturday’s practice, including starter Kirk Cousins .

Fellow quarterback Nate Stanley also was out of Saturday’s practice, with NFL Network adding that Cousins is a “high-risk close contact.”

The Vikings did release a statement on the situation but did not name specific players.

“Due to the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium,” the team said in its statement. “We will share further updates as they become available in the coming days.”

According to NFL rules related to COVID-19, any players or staff who have been vaccinated are not considered high-risk close contact.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer expressed frustration over the team’s predicament.

“That’s why people should get vaccinated,” Zimmer said, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Quarterback Jake Browing, who has no NFL experience and was signed to a reserve/future contract in January, was expected to handle all of the reps in practice Saturday. Browning is vaccinated.

“It’s important to be available when you’re playing football in a team sport,” Zimmer said in regard to Browning. “… He’s vaccinated. That helps to be the backup.”

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

