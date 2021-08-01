Cancel
Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 6,000+ new cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 694,384 (+6,084 from last Friday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 31,336 (+269 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,532 (+32 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 10,632,842 (+119,662 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.3% (Up from 4.9% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose : 5,157,082 (+66,422 from last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated : 4,614,836 (+41,709 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 54.1% (Up from 53.6% on last Sunday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

Richmond, VAPosted by
WTVR CBS 6

Lawmakers consider investing $485M in behavioral health

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lawmakers in Virginia are considering investing $485 million into behavioral health systems during the General Assembly's special session this week. The investment would help alleviate the stress on state mental hospitals and their resources, as well as families and individuals who are struggling -- even more so now due to the ongoing pandemic.

