Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Zach Bryan Plays Pop-Up Show On A Truck Bed In Arizona, Gets A Tattoo At McDonald’s

By Casey Young
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUo2D_0bE457J900

Zach Bryan is one of the most unique artists in country music.

You want proof?

Well, just this weekend he played a pop-up show on the bed of a truck in Winslow, Arizona, and got a tattoo at a McDonald’s in the same-24 hour span.

He decided to play the show completely on a whim. Without all the equipment and gear it takes to put on a full-on concert, he managed just fine with his acoustic guitar and a truck bed as a stage.

From what I could tell, he was on a trip with some friends and not even in Arizona for work. But, he decided to take time out of his schedule to play for whoever showed up for free. Name another artist who would do that…

It’s even more special since he really doesn’t get out on the road much to do concerts. He did recently team up for a benefit concert with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and has a rare festival appearance coming up soon.

Other than that, though, he has a pretty important day job as an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy and doesn’t really get to tour at all right now.

Here’s a little “Oklahoma City” from the back of an F-150:

And a little “Snow”:

Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t show you the tattoo he got, as well.

He tweeted out the question:

“Is it legal to get a tattoo in McDonald’s,” seemingly as a joke.

He’d also tweeted out lyrics from the Eagles classic “Take It Easy” around the same time:

A couple hours later, he posted photos of the process with the caption “McTatted baby.” He should probably trademark that term now, it’s genius…

Some of the craziest shit you could ever think of has happened at McDonalds’ all over the world. Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to get a tattoo there. But hey, at the very least, it’s not technically illegal to get a tattoo in a McDonald’s. Who knew?

The fresh ink appears to be a replica of his bronco with lyrics “take it easy,” a nod to the Eagles presumably, underneath:

On his Instagram stories, he posted another video with his friends showing off each tattoo they’d gotten, as well.

If you ever go on a trip with Zach, I guess the lesson here is: prepare to get “McTatted.”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Winslow, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Mcdonalds#Carolina Panthers#The U S Navy#Mcdonald#Eagles#Mcdonalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
Related
Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

What Will Luke Bryan Play At His Bangor Show?

Luke Bryan returns to Bangor this Thursday. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Luke Bryan will play when he brings his Proud to Be Right Here Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
DrinksPosted by
Whiskey Riff

RIP: Molson Coors To Retire 11 Beers Including Keystone Ice, High Life Light & More

Molson Coors is officially discontinuing 11 beers from their vast collection of brews, and all the old men out there boozing on a budget are going to be PISSED. Keystone Ice, Keylightful, Milwaukee’s Best Premium, Miller High Life Light, Hamm’s Special Light, Steel Reserve 211, Olde English HG 800, Magnum, Icehouse Edge, Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve and Mickey’s Ice.
Public Healthscoopnashville.com

Family says Phil Valentine in “grave condition, will take a miracle for him to survive” – on a ventilator with COVID19

The family of 99.7 WWTN’s Phil Valentine Monday morning posted on social media that the conservative talk radio host is gravely ill, and it will take a miracle for him to survive. He remains on life support at Williamson Medical Center, in need of ECMO, but not stable enough for transport. In addition to COVID-19, he is dealing with pneumonia, a secondary infection, irregular heart rate, AFIB, kidney failure, and uncontrolled blood pressure. The family has removed all health updates from public view.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Anonymous Country Singer Leaves $1,000 Tip For Mom Working Double Shift At North Carolina Waffle House For

This is the kind of news you like to read. According to CBS 17, a Greensboro, North Carolina, Waffle House waitress, Shirell “Honey” Lackey, received a monster tip from an anonymous country music singer while working a double shift. But it wasn’t just any double shift… Honey also was taking care of her daughter in the restaurant while taking care of customers. The anonymous country singer placed a pickup order and somebody from the crew picked it up, leaving a […] The post Anonymous Country Singer Leaves $1,000 Tip For Mom Working Double Shift At North Carolina Waffle House For first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MusicSFGate

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Two Massive Brown Bears Go To Battle Over Territory

You can hear the intensity in the air as two massive Brown Bears square off in a territorial battle in Finland. The action builds somewhat slow as the two bears align them selves with a tree between them as they start to spar back and forth with their claws. As the bears move out into the open field, the confrontation becomes more violent as the big bruins start to really sink their teeth into each other.
Celebritieswehiphopsa.com

Saweetie Is Getting Her Own McDonald’s Meal

McDonald’s is getting ready to launch another celebrity meal. This time they are getting ready to launch a meal with rapper Saweetie. Saweetie’s meal consists of a Big Mac, 4-piece Nuggets, Med. Fries, Med. Sprite, Tangy BBQ sauce, Saweetie N Sour. Saweetie is infamous for her wild food combinations. Her...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Onstage During Nashville Concert

In his first major concert appearance since he was filmed using a racial slur in February, Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance during Luke Bryan's concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday, July 30. According to People, Wallen's suprise appearance came after Bryan welcomed fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard to the stage.
LifestylePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Scumbag Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Groping Two Flight Attendants, Punching A Third

When you board an airplane, you never know what kind of people you’ll be making the trek with. Sometimes you have some oddballs, some assholes, some completely normal, a chatty Kathy, a Karen, and every now and then, you’ll get some certified creeps. And even more rarely, an aggressive asshole creep. This is exactly what several passengers saw on a Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Miami, as a dude by the name of Maxwell Berry was seen groping some flight […] The post Scumbag Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Groping Two Flight Attendants, Punching A Third first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Restaurantsfoxwilmington.com

Video showing free french fry hack at McDonald’s

Never turn down free fries. A Tiktok user posted a video to his account which claims to show how to get free french fries from McDonald’s. The video has since sparked a debate about what McDonald’s actual policy is when it comes to french fries. Orlando Johnson posted the video...

Comments / 0

Community Policy