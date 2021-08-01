Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KCPD seeking driver who crashed into Walt Disney building

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking a driver who crashed into the former Walt Disney studio near East 31st Street and Forest Avenue.

According to KCPD, the accident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. The impact of the crash damaged power lines and caused traffic to be blocked.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was towed.

No information on the driver was immediately available.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

