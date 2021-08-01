KCPD seeking driver who crashed into Walt Disney building

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking a driver who crashed into the former Walt Disney studio near East 31st Street and Forest Avenue.

According to KCPD, the accident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning. The impact of the crash damaged power lines and caused traffic to be blocked.

The driver fled the scene and the vehicle was towed.

No information on the driver was immediately available.

