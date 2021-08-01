Youngsville PD and Mayor invite community to McDonald's for coffee

The Youngsville Police Department and Mayor are inviting their community neighbors to McDonald's, as a treat, for a free cup of coffee every month.

They say that there's no agenda, or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the chief and officers in their neighborhood, along with the Mayor.

The Youngsville leaders will be gathering every second Wednesday from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. The community can come together for a small free coffee and conversation, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel