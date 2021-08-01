Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngsville, LA

Youngsville PD and Mayor invite community to McDonald's for coffee

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSMLB_0bE454ey00

The Youngsville Police Department and Mayor are inviting their community neighbors to McDonald's, as a treat, for a free cup of coffee every month.

They say that there's no agenda, or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the chief and officers in their neighborhood, along with the Mayor.

The Youngsville leaders will be gathering every second Wednesday from 8 A.M. to 10 A.M. The community can come together for a small free coffee and conversation, they say.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Youngsville, LA
Government
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Food Drink#Youngsville Pd#Mcdonald#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Diocese of Baton Rouge asking parishioners to wear masks

The Diocese of Baton Rouge is asking parishioners to wear masks when attending services. According to Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca, the change is being implemented following the new mask mandate for all indoor gatherings announced by Governor Edwards. The mandate went into affect on Wednesday August 4.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Ochsner Lafayette General to add drive-thru testing to COVID vaccine site

LAFAYETTE, La. – Starting Wednesday, August 4, Ochsner Lafayette General will begin community COVID-19 testing at the Domingue Recreation Center, located at 901 Mudd Avenue. Vaccinations and testing will be available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Parental/legal guardian consent is required for minors under the age of 18 for both testing and vaccines. Vaccinations will take place indoors, while testing will be in a drive-thru setting to ensure the safety of patients and employees. In accordance with Governor Edwards’ statewide mask mandate, masks are required inside the facility.
Erath, LAPosted by
KATC News

La Table Française postponed due to COVID-19

La Table Française, a weekly table meeting hosted by Les Amis du Français en Vermilion, has been postponed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Les Amis du Français en Vermilion director Layla Melancon said the decision was made "with a heavy heart."
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

LPSB to discuss uniform shortage, COVID protocols

The Lafayette Parish School Board meets in regular session today, and uniforms and COVID are on the agenda. Board members are scheduled to discuss a shortage of uniforms in Acadiana stores. One parent told her board member that many stores don't have uniforms and are advising parents to order online. Board members would like staff to research the issue and report back with information on how this issue is impacting families, and any potential solutions.
Scott, LAPosted by
KATC News

Broussard, Scott Police implementing COVID restrictions

Starting tomorrow, the Broussard and Scott Police Departments are implementing new COVID restrictions. "Chief Vance Olivier and The Broussard Police Department remain committed to the safety of the citizens of Broussard, in addition, the health and well-being of each citizen is a concern. With this in mind, Broussard Police Department will be altering our operations within the agency," a post on the BPD Facebook page states.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Lafayette City court updates masking policy

Lafayette City Court will be implementing Governor Edwards’ face covering mandate. On Tuesday August, 3, the courts provided details on their operations including the addition of face covering guidance. Governor Edwards' mask mandate will begin on Wednesday August 4, 2021.
Posted by
KATC News

Troop I receive Geaux Bags for displaced children

Louisiana State Police Troop I and neighboring agencies received Geaux Bags, in recent days, to help displaced children by easing their transition into foster care. Geaux Bags are designed emergency kits containing bags of clothing items, a pillow, blanket, school bag, water, snacks, toiletry items, and even a note of encouragement from another child, they say.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Guillory issues statement on statewide mask mandate

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Tuesday issued a statement regarding Governor Edwards' reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate. The mandate goes into effect Wednesday, August 4, and includes all children ages 5 and up and all adults. This also includes all school campuses. The mandate will stay in place until at least September 1, but may be extended if necessary.
Breaux Bridge, LAPosted by
KATC News

St. Martin Council on Aging reopens

The St. Martin Council on Aging in Breaux Bridge is rebounding with a reopening. The senior center and meal site has been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic. Seniors started arriving at the center Monday morning.
Grand Coteau, LAPosted by
KATC News

Grand Coteau PD having issues with phone lines

The Grand Coteau Police Department is experiencing issues with its phones Monday. A spokesperson for the department said a fiber line was apparently cut by Centerlink crews working in the area, which is affecting lots of nearby businesses, including GCPD. Centerlink told the department the issues would be resolved Monday afternoon, but the lines still aren't working properly.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Businesses prepare for mask mandate

Starting Wednesday, a statewide mask mandate will once again take effect, Governor Edwards announced Monday afternoon. The mandate applies to everyone five and older, and anyone enrolled in kindergarten. The mandate includes K-12 schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy