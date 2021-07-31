Cancel
NBA

Jerry Colangelo: It’s Going To Get Harder For Team USA In The Future

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Basketball chief Jerry Colangelo warns that getting a good team together is going to get harder for a number of reasons, including personal career concerns and teams that don’t want guys to participate. He knows more about it than any of us so maybe he’s right. And the program...

