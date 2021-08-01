Cancel
Molecular characteristics of S-RNase alleles as the determinant of self-incompatibility in the style of Fragaria viridis

By Jianke Du
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrawberry (Fragaria spp.) is a member of the Rosoideae subfamily in the family Rosaceae. The self-incompatibility (SI) of some diploid species is a key agronomic trait that acts as a basic pollination barrier; however, the genetic mechanism underlying SI control in strawberry remains unclear. Two candidate S-RNases (Sa- and Sb-RNase) identified in the transcriptome of the styles of the self-incompatible Fragaria viridis 42 were confirmed to be SI determinants at the S locus following genotype identification and intraspecific hybridization using selfing progenies. Whole-genome collinearity and RNase T2 family analysis revealed that only an S locus exists in Fragaria; however, none of the compatible species contained S-RNase. Although the results of interspecific hybridization experiments showed that F. viridis (SI) styles could accept pollen from F. mandshurica (self-compatible), the reciprocal cross was incompatible. Sa and Sb-RNase contain large introns, and their noncoding sequences (promotors and introns) can be transcribed into long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs). Overall, the genus Fragaria exhibits S-RNase-based gametophytic SI, and S-RNase loss occurs at the S locus of compatible germplasms. In addition, a type of SI-independent unilateral incompatibility exists between compatible and incompatible Fragaria species. Furthermore, the large introns and neighboring lncRNAs in S-RNase in Fragaria could offer clues about S-RNase expression strategies.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation

Excessive inflammatory responses induced upon SARS-CoV-2 infection are associated with severe symptoms of COVID-19. Inflammasomes activated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection are also associated with COVID-19 severity. Here, we show a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation. N protein facilitates maturation of proinflammatory cytokines and induces proinflammatory responses in cultured cells and mice. Mechanistically, N protein interacts directly with NLRP3 protein, promotes the binding of NLRP3 with ASC, and facilitates NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. More importantly, N protein aggravates lung injury, accelerates death in sepsis and acute inflammation mouse models, and promotes IL-1β and IL-6 activation in mice. Notably, N-induced lung injury and cytokine production are blocked by MCC950 (a specific inhibitor of NLRP3) and Ac-YVAD-cmk (an inhibitor of caspase-1). Therefore, this study reveals a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation and induces excessive inflammatory responses.
ChemistryScience Now

Molecular insights on confined water in the nanochannels of self-assembled ionic liquid crystal

Self-assembled ionic liquid crystals can transport water and ions via the periodic nanochannels, and these materials are promising candidates as water treatment membranes. Molecular insights on the water transport process are, however, less investigated because of computational difficulties of ionic soft matters and the self-assembly. Here we report specific behavior of water molecules in the nanochannels by using the self-consistent modeling combining density functional theory and molecular dynamics and the large-scale molecular dynamics calculation. The simulations clearly provide the one-dimensional (1D) and 3D-interconnected nanochannels of self-assembled columnar and bicontinuous structures, respectively, with the precise mesoscale order observed by x-ray diffraction measurement. Water molecules are then confined inside the nanochannels with the formation of hydrogen bonding network. The quantitative analyses of free energetics and anisotropic diffusivity reveal that, the mesoscale geometry of 1D nanodomain profits the nature of water transport via advantages of dissolution and diffusion mechanisms inside the ionic nanochannels.
ChemistryNature.com

Proton switching molecular magnetoelectricity

The convergence of proton conduction and multiferroics is generating a compelling opportunity to achieve strong magnetoelectric coupling and magneto-ionics, offering a versatile platform to realize molecular magnetoelectrics. Here we describe machine learning coupled with additive manufacturing to accelerate the design strategy for hydrogen-bonded multiferroic macromolecules accompanied by strong proton dependence of magnetic properties. The proton switching magnetoelectricity occurs in three-dimensional molecular heterogeneous solids. It consists of a molecular magnet network as proton reservoir to modulate ferroelectric polarization, while molecular ferroelectrics charging proton transfer to reversibly manipulate magnetism. The magnetoelectric coupling induces a reversible 29% magnetization control at ferroelectric phase transition with a broad thermal hysteresis width of 160 K (192 K to 352 K), while a room-temperature reversible magnetic modulation is realized at a low electric field stimulus of 1 kV cm−1. The findings of electrostatic proton transfer provide a pathway of proton mediated magnetization control in hierarchical molecular multiferroics.
ScienceNature.com

Determination of the characteristic inactivation fluence for SARS-CoV-2 under UV-C radiation considering light absorption in culture media

The optical absorption coefficient of culture media is critical for the survival analysis of pathogens under optical irradiation. The quality of the results obtained from experiments relies on the optical analysis of the spatial distribution of fluence which also depends on the geometry of the sample. In this contribution, we consider both the geometrical shape and the culture medium’s absorption coefficient to evaluate how the spatial distribution of optical radiation affects pathogens/viruses. In this work, we exposed SARS-CoV-2 to UV-C radiation (\(\lambda\) = 254 nm) and we calculated—considering the influence of the optical absorption of the culture medium—a characteristic inactivation fluence of \(F_i\) = 4.7 J/m2, or an equivalent 10% survival (D90 dose) of 10.8 J/m2. Experimentally, we diluted the virus into sessile drops of Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium to evaluate pathogen activity after controlled doses of UV irradiation. To validate the optical absorption mode, we carried out an additional experiment where we varied droplet size. Our model—including optical absorption and geometrical considerations—provides robust results among a variety of experimental situations, and represents our experimental conditions more accurately. These results will help to evaluate the capability of UV disinfecting strategies applied to a variety of everyday situations, including the case of micro-droplets generated by respiratory functions.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide DNA methylation and gene expression analyses in monozygotic twins identify potential biomarkers of depression

Depression is currently the leading cause of disability around the world. We conducted an epigenome-wide association study (EWAS) in a sample of 58 depression score-discordant monozygotic twin pairs, aiming to detect specific epigenetic variants potentially related to depression and further integrate with gene expression profile data. Association between the methylation level of each CpG site and depression score was tested by applying a linear mixed effect model. Weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was performed for gene expression data. The association of DNA methylation levels of 66 CpG sites with depression score reached the level of P < 1 × 10−4. These top CpG sites were located at 34 genes, especially PTPRN2, HES5, GATA2, PRDM7, and KCNIP1. Many ontology enrichments were highlighted, including Notch signaling pathway, Huntington disease, p53 pathway by glucose deprivation, hedgehog signaling pathway, DNA binding, and nucleic acid metabolic process. We detected 19 differentially methylated regions (DMRs), some of which were located at GRIK2, DGKA, and NIPA2. While integrating with gene expression data, HELZ2, PTPRN2, GATA2, and ZNF624 were differentially expressed. In WGCNA, one specific module was positively correlated with depression score (r = 0.62, P = 0.002). Some common genes (including BMP2, PRDM7, KCNIP1, and GRIK2) and enrichment terms (including complement and coagulation cascades pathway, DNA binding, neuron fate specification, glial cell differentiation, and thyroid gland development) were both identified in methylation analysis and WGCNA. Our study identifies specific epigenetic variations which are significantly involved in regions, functional genes, biological function, and pathways that mediate depression disorder.
ScienceNature.com

Genomic insights into the antibiotic resistance pattern of the tetracycline-degrading bacterium, Arthrobacter nicotianae OTC-16

Although many bacteria have the potential to remove antibiotic residues from environmental niches, the benefits of using antibiotic-degrading bacteria to manage antibiotic pollution should be assessed against the risk of the potential expansion of antimicrobial resistance. This study investigated the antibiotic resistance pattern of the bacterium Arthrobacter nicotianae OTC-16, which shows substantial biodegradation of oxytetracycline (OTC)/tetracycline. The results showed that this strain could be resistant to at least seven categories of 15 antibiotics, based on antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The genome of A. nicotianae OTC-16 contains one chromosome (3,643,989 bp) and two plasmids (plasmid1, 123,894 bp and plasmid2, 29,841 bp). Of the 3,561 genes isolated, eight were related to antibiotic resistance. During OTC degradation by the strain OTC-16, the expression of ant2ia, sul1, tet33, and cml_e8 in the plasmid, and one gene (tetV) in the chromosome were tracked using real-time quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR). Only the plasmid-derived resistance genes were up-regulated in the presence of OTC. The presence of OTC increased the tolerance of strain OTC-16 to streptomycin sulphate. The findings of this study can help deepen our understanding of the behavioural characteristics of resistance genes and adaptive evolution of drug-resistant bacteria.
ChemistryNature.com

Liquid-liquid phase separation and self-assembly of a lysine derivative Fmoc-L-lysine in water-DMSO mixtures

The self-assembly process of a lysine derivative (9-fluorenylmethyloxycarbonyl-l-lysine; Fmoc-Lys) in water-DMSO mixtures was investigated by time-resolved static and dynamic light scattering (SLS and DLS), small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), optical microscopy (OM), and scanning electron microscopy (SEM). SLS, DLS, and SAXS indicated liquid–liquid phase separation caused by the addition of water to the DMSO solution of Fmoc-Lys and the formation of spherical droplets of the phase-separating concentrated phase with concentrations as high as 0.6 g/cm3. However, in the colloidal phase-separating solution, the concentrated phase droplets did not grow through the Ostwald ripening process, but OM and SEM implied that a crystal phase of Fmoc-Lys appeared after a long lag phase in the phase-separating solution. This crystallization process for Fmoc-Lys after liquid–liquid phase separation in DMSO-water mixtures has been reproduced semiquantitatively by lattice theory.
ScienceNature.com

Non-invasive hydrodynamic imaging in plant roots at cellular resolution

A key impediment to studying water-related mechanisms in plants is the inability to non-invasively image water fluxes in cells at high temporal and spatial resolution. Here, we report that Raman microspectroscopy, complemented by hydrodynamic modelling, can achieve this goal - monitoring hydrodynamics within living root tissues at cell- and sub-second-scale resolutions. Raman imaging of water-transporting xylem vessels in Arabidopsis thaliana mutant roots reveals faster xylem water transport in endodermal diffusion barrier mutants. Furthermore, transverse line scans across the root suggest water transported via the root xylem does not re-enter outer root tissues nor the surrounding soil when en-route to shoot tissues if endodermal diffusion barriers are intact, thereby separating ‘two water worlds’.
ChemistryNature.com

A new silver coordination polymer based on 4,6-diamino-2-pyrimidinethiol: synthesis, characterization and catalytic application in asymmetric Hantzsch synthesis of polyhydroquinolines

A highly efficient and stable heterogeneous coordination polymer (CP) was successfully prepared by hydrothermal combination of silver and 4,6-diamino-2-pyrimidinethiol. The prepared coordination polymer was characterized by FT-IR, XRD, TGA, SEM, EDX, X-ray mapping and Nitrogen adsorption–desorption analysis. The prepared Ag–CP exhibit excellent catalytic activity in multicomponent Hantzsch synthesis of polyhydroquinolines under mild reaction conditions in relatively short reaction times. The heterogeneity of the catalyst was confirmed by the hot filtration test; also, the catalyst was reused for at least four times under the optimized reaction conditions without any significant loss of its catalytic activity.
ScienceNature.com

Altered chromatin states drive cryptic transcription in aging mammalian stem cells

A repressive chromatin state featuring trimethylated lysine 36 on histone H3 (H3K36me3) and DNA methylation suppresses cryptic transcription in embryonic stem cells. Cryptic transcription is elevated with age in yeast and nematodes and reducing it extends yeast lifespan, though whether this occurs in mammals is unknown. We show that cryptic transcription is elevated in aged mammalian stem cells, including murine hematopoietic and neural stem cells and human mesenchymal stem cells. Precise mapping allowed quantification of age-associated cryptic transcription in human mesenchymal stem cells aged in vitro. Regions with significant age-associated cryptic transcription have a unique chromatin signature: decreased H3K36me3 and increased H3K4me1, H3K4me3 and H3K27ac with age. Genomic regions undergoing such changes resemble known promoter sequences and are bound by TATA-binding protein, even in young cells. Hence, the more permissive chromatin state at intragenic cryptic promoters likely underlies increased cryptic transcription in aged mammalian stem cells.
MathematicsNature.com

Structured 3D linear space–time light bullets by nonlocal nanophotonics

We propose the generation of 3D linear light bullets propagating in free space using a single passive nonlocal optical surface. The nonlocal nanophotonics can generate space–time coupling without any need for bulky pulse-shaping and spatial modulation techniques. Our approach provides simultaneous control of various properties of the light bullets, including the external properties such as the group velocity and the propagation distance, and internal degrees of freedom such as the spin angular momentum and the orbital angular momentum.
ScienceNature.com

Optical deep-cortex exploration in behaving rhesus macaques

Two papers published in June 2021 used a two-photon microscope or one-photon miniature microscope to interrogate the motor cortex in behaving macaque monkeys. The imaging was performed over several months, and the direction of natural arm reaching was decoded from the population activity. Non-human primates (NHPs) are important animal models...
CancerNature.com

High-throughput drug screening identifies the ATR-CHK1 pathway as a therapeutic vulnerability of CALR mutated hematopoietic cells

Mutations of calreticulin (CALR) are the second most prevalent driver mutations in essential thrombocythemia and primary myelofibrosis. To identify potential targeted therapies for CALR mutated myeloproliferative neoplasms, we searched for small molecules that selectively inhibit the growth of CALR mutated cells using high-throughput drug screening. We investigated 89 172 compounds using isogenic cell lines carrying CALR mutations and identified synthetic lethality with compounds targeting the ATR-CHK1 pathway. The selective inhibitory effect of these compounds was validated in a co-culture assay of CALR mutated and wild-type cells. Of the tested compounds, CHK1 inhibitors potently depleted CALR mutated cells, allowing wild-type cell dominance in the co-culture over time. Neither CALR deficient cells nor JAK2V617F mutated cells showed hypersensitivity to ATR-CHK1 inhibition, thus suggesting specificity for the oncogenic activation by the mutant CALR. CHK1 inhibitors induced replication stress in CALR mutated cells revealed by elevated pan-nuclear staining for γH2AX and hyperphosphorylation of RPA2. This was accompanied by S-phase cell cycle arrest due to incomplete DNA replication. Transcriptomic and phosphoproteomic analyses revealed a replication stress signature caused by oncogenic CALR, suggesting an intrinsic vulnerability to CHK1 perturbation. This study reveals the ATR-CHK1 pathway as a potential therapeutic target in CALR mutated hematopoietic cells.
Nature.com

Motivational system modulates brain responses during exploratory decision-making

Managers face risk in explorative decision-making and those who are better at such decisions can achieve future viability. To understand what makes a manager effective at explorative decision-making requires an analysis of the manager’s motivational characteristics. The behavioral activation/inhibition system (BAS/BIS), fitting the motivational orientation of “approach” or “avoidance,” can affect individual decision-making. However, very little is known about the neural correlates of BAS/BIS orientation and their interrelationship with the mental activity during explorative decision-making. We conducted an fMRI study on 111 potential managers to investigate how the brain responses of explorative decision-making interact with BAS/BIS. Participants were separated into high- and low-performance groups based on the median exploration-score. The low-performance group showed significantly higher BAS than that of the high-performance group, and its BAS had significant negative association with neural networks related to reward-seeking during explorative decision-making. Moreover, the BIS of the low-performance group was negatively correlated with the activation of cerebral regions responding to risk-choice during explorative decision-making. Our finding showed that BAS/BIS was associated with the brain activation during explorative decision-making only in the low-performance group. This study contributed to the understanding of the micro-foundations of strategically relevant decision-making and has an implication for management development.
ChemistryNature.com

Numerical investigation of nanoparticles slip mechanisms impact on the natural convection heat transfer characteristics of nanofluids in an enclosure

This study intends to give qualitative results toward the understanding of different slip mechanisms impact on the natural heat transfer performance of nanofluids. The slip mechanisms considered in this study are Brownian diffusion, thermophoretic diffusion, and sedimentation. This study compares three different Eulerian nanofluid models; Single-phase, two-phase, and a third model that consists of incorporating the three slip mechanisms in a two-phase drift-flux. These slip mechanisms are found to have different impacts depending on the nanoparticle concentration, where this effect ranges from negligible to dominant. It has been reported experimentally in the literature that, with high nanoparticle volume fraction the heat transfer deteriorates. Admittingly, classical nanofluid models are known to underpredict this impairment. To address this discrepancy, this study focuses on the effect of thermophoretic diffusion and sedimentation outcome as these two mechanisms turn out to be influencing players in the resulting heat transfer rate using the two-phase model. In particular, the necessity to account for the sedimentation contribution toward qualitative modeling of the heat transfer is highlighted. To this end, correlations relating the thermophoretic and sedimentation coefficients to the nanofluid concentration and Rayleigh number are proposed in this study. Numerical experiments are presented to show the effectiveness of the proposed two-phase model in approaching the experimental data, for the full range of Rayleigh number in the laminar flow regime and for nanoparticles concentration of (0% to 3%), with great satisfaction.
ChemistryNature.com

Magnetic single atom catalyst in CN to induce adsorption selectivity toward oxidizing gases

Density functional theory (DFT) method is used to study the effect of single-atom catalyst (SAC) of Mn embedded in C2N nanoribbon (C2N-NR) on the adsorption properties as an attempt to achieve selectivity. Many gases (e.g., CO, CO2, H2, H2O, H2S, N2 and O2) of interest to energy and environmental applications were tested. The results show that SAC-Mn alters chemisorption processes with all gas molecules except N2. Clear adsorption selectivity is obtained towards oxidizing CO, CO2 and O2 molecules as evidenced by the enhancements in binding energy and charge transfer and the reduction in magnetization. While the SAC-Mn contributes predominantly to Fermi-energy region with spin-down states, the strong binding to oxidizing molecules introduces there more spin-up states to compromise and reduce the magnetization. Hence, C2N-NR:Mn is proposed to be used as platform for gas sensor (if combined with magnetic sensor) to yield high selectivity toward these latter gases.
ScienceNature.com

KUS121 attenuates the progression of monosodium iodoacetate-induced osteoarthritis in rats

Currently there is no effective treatment available for osteoarthritis (OA). We have recently developed Kyoto University Substances (KUSs), ATPase inhibitors specific for valosin-containing protein (VCP), as a novel class of medicine for cellular protection. KUSs suppressed intracellular ATP depletion, endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, and cell death. In this study, we investigated the effects of KUS121 on chondrocyte cell death. In cultured chondrocytes differentiated from ATDC5 cells, KUS121 suppressed the decline in ATP levels and apoptotic cell death under stress conditions induced by TNFα. KUS121 ameliorated TNFα-induced reduction of gene expression in chondrocytes, such as Sox9 and Col2α. KUS121 also suppressed ER stress and cell death in chondrocytes under tunicamycin load. Furthermore, intraperitoneal administration of KUS121 in vivo suppressed chondrocyte loss and proteoglycan reduction in knee joints of a monosodium iodoacetate-induced OA rat model. Moreover, intra-articular administration of KUS121 more prominently reduced the apoptosis of the affected chondrocytes. These results demonstrate that KUS121 protects chondrocytes from stress-induced cell death in vitro and in vivo, and indicate that KUS121 is a promising novel therapeutic agent to prevent the progression of OA.
ScienceNature.com

Transgenic mice for in vivo epigenome editing with CRISPR-based systems

CRISPR-Cas9 technologies have dramatically increased the ease of targeting DNA sequences in the genomes of living systems. The fusion of chromatin-modifying domains to nuclease-deactivated Cas9 (dCas9) has enabled targeted epigenome editing in both cultured cells and animal models. However, delivering large dCas9 fusion proteins to target cells and tissues is an obstacle to the widespread adoption of these tools for in vivo studies. Here, we describe the generation and characterization of two conditional transgenic mouse lines for epigenome editing, Rosa26:LSL-dCas9-p300 for gene activation and Rosa26:LSL-dCas9-KRAB for gene repression. By targeting the guide RNAs to transcriptional start sites or distal enhancer elements, we demonstrate regulation of target genes and corresponding changes to epigenetic states and downstream phenotypes in the brain and liver in vivo, and in T cells and fibroblasts ex vivo. These mouse lines are convenient and valuable tools for facile, temporally controlled, and tissue-restricted epigenome editing and manipulation of gene expression in vivo.
ScienceNature.com

Restoration of dystrophin expression in mice by suppressing a nonsense mutation through the incorporation of unnatural amino acids

Approximately 11% of monogenic diseases involve nonsense mutations that are caused by premature termination codons. These codons can in principle be read-through via the site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids to generate full-length proteins with minimal loss of function. Here we report that aminoacyl-tRNA-synthase–tRNA pairs specific for the desired unnatural amino acids can be used to read through a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. We show partial restoration of dystrophin expression in differentiated primary myoblasts (from a mdx mouse model and a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy), and restoration of muscle function in two mouse models: mdx mice, via viral delivery of the engineered tRNA-synthase–tRNA pair intraperitoneally or intramuscularly and of the associated unnatural amino acid intraperitoneally; and mice produced by crossing mdx mice and transgenic mice with a chromosomally integrated pair, via intraperitoneal delivery of the unnatural amino acid. The incorporation of unnatural amino acids to restore endogenous protein expression could be explored for therapeutic use.

