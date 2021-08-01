McMYB4 improves temperature adaptation by regulating phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling in apple
Temperature changes affect apple development and production. Phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling play a crucial role in regulating apple growth and development in response to temperature changes. Here, we found that McMYB4 is induced by treatment at 28 °C and 18 °C, and McMYB4 overexpression results in flavonol and lignin accumulation in apple leaves. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H) assays and electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) further revealed that McMYB4 targets the promoters of the flavonol biosynthesis genes CHS and FLS and the lignin biosynthesis genes CAD and F5H. McMYB4 expression resulted in higher levels of flavonol and lignin biosynthesis in apple during growth at 28 °C and 18 °C than during growth at 23 °C. At 28 °C and 18 °C, McMYB4 also binds to the AUX/ARF and BRI/BIN promoters to activate gene expression, resulting in acceleration of the auxin and brassinolide signaling pathways. Taken together, our results demonstrate that McMYB4 promotes flavonol biosynthesis and brassinolide signaling, which decreases ROS contents to improve plant resistance and promotes lignin biosynthesis and auxin signaling to regulate plant growth. This study suggests that McMYB4 participates in the abiotic resistance and growth of apple in response to temperature changes by regulating phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling.
