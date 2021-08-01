Cancel
McMYB4 improves temperature adaptation by regulating phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling in apple

By Suxiao Hao
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperature changes affect apple development and production. Phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling play a crucial role in regulating apple growth and development in response to temperature changes. Here, we found that McMYB4 is induced by treatment at 28 °C and 18 °C, and McMYB4 overexpression results in flavonol and lignin accumulation in apple leaves. Yeast one-hybrid (Y1H) assays and electrophoretic mobility shift assays (EMSAs) further revealed that McMYB4 targets the promoters of the flavonol biosynthesis genes CHS and FLS and the lignin biosynthesis genes CAD and F5H. McMYB4 expression resulted in higher levels of flavonol and lignin biosynthesis in apple during growth at 28 °C and 18 °C than during growth at 23 °C. At 28 °C and 18 °C, McMYB4 also binds to the AUX/ARF and BRI/BIN promoters to activate gene expression, resulting in acceleration of the auxin and brassinolide signaling pathways. Taken together, our results demonstrate that McMYB4 promotes flavonol biosynthesis and brassinolide signaling, which decreases ROS contents to improve plant resistance and promotes lignin biosynthesis and auxin signaling to regulate plant growth. This study suggests that McMYB4 participates in the abiotic resistance and growth of apple in response to temperature changes by regulating phenylpropanoid metabolism and hormone signaling.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Increased renal function decline in fast metabolizers using extended-release tacrolimus after kidney transplantation

Fast metabolism of immediate-release tacrolimus (IR-Tac) is associated with decreased kidney function after renal transplantation (RTx) compared to slow metabolizers. We hypothesized, by analogy, that fast metabolism of extended-release tacrolimus (ER-Tac) is associated with worse renal function. We analyzed data from patients who underwent RTx at three different transplant centers between 2007 and 2016 and received an initial immunosuppressive regimen with ER-Tac, mycophenolate, and a corticosteroid. Three months after RTx, a Tac concentration to dose ratio (C/D ratio) < 1.0 ng/ml · 1/mL defined fast ER-Tac metabolism and ≥ 1.0 ng/ml · 1/mL slow metabolism. Renal function (estimated glomerular filtration rate, eGFR), first acute rejection (AR), conversion from ER-Tac, graft and patient survival were observed up to 60-months. 610 RTx patients were divided into 192 fast and 418 slow ER-Tac metabolizers. Fast metabolizers showed a decreased eGFR at all time points compared to slow metabolizers. The fast metabolizer group included more patients who were switched from ER-Tac (p < 0.001). First AR occurred more frequently (p = 0.008) in fast metabolizers, while graft and patient survival rates did not differ between groups (p = 0.529 and p = 0.366, respectively). Calculation of the ER-Tac C/D ratio early after RTx may facilitate individualization of immunosuppression and help identify patients at risk for an unfavorable outcome.
JapanNature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantitative evaluation of SARS-CoV-2 inactivation using a deep ultraviolet light-emitting diode

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84592-0, published online 03 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as ‘Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Graduate School of Technology, Industrial and Social Sciences, Tokushima University, 2-1 Minami-Josanjima, Tokushima, Tokushima 770-8506, Japan’. The correct affiliation is listed below:
IndiaNature.com

Author Correction: Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90850-y, published online: 08 Jun 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "Authors R. Chatterjee, A. Bhattacharya and V. Bhardwaj acknowledge the financial support received from the SPARC project #754 (RP03738G), funded by MHRD, India". "RC, AB and VB...
ScienceNature.com

Do surfaces hold the key to COVID clots?

The discovery that some vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 can induce dangerous — and in extremely rare cases, fatal — blood clotting temporarily threw some COVID-19 vaccination programmes into disarray. Amidst the clamour, it was often overlooked that blood clotting is also one of the hazards of infection by the coronavirus itself, where it poses a considerably greater risk than that from vaccines.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The association between serum selenium concentration and prognosis in patients with heart failure in a Chinese population

Whether Selenium (Se) deficiency relates with adverse prognosis in Chinese patients with heart failure (HF) is still unknown. This study aimed to investigate the association of serum Se level and the outcomes of patients with HF in a Chinese population. Patients with HF and serum Se examination were retrospectively included. Baseline information were collected at patient’s first admission. The primary and secondary outcomes were all-cause mortality and rehospitalization for HF during follow-up, respectively. The study participants were divided into quartiles according to their serum Se concentrations. The Cox proportional hazard models were adopted to estimate the association of serum Se levels with observed outcomes. A total of 411 patients with HF with a mean age of 62.5 years were included. The mean serum level of Se was 68.3 ± 27.7 µg/L. There was nonsignificant difference of baseline characterizes between the four quartile groups. In comparison with patients in the highest quartile, those with the lowest quartile (17.40–44.35 µg/L) were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality [adjusted hazard ratios (95% CI) 2.32 (1.43–3.77); Ptrend = 0.001]. Our study suggested that a lower serum Se level was significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality in patients with HF.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
ScienceNature.com

Mitochondrial transcription factor A in RORγt lymphocytes regulate small intestine homeostasis and metabolism

RORγt+ lymphocytes, including interleukin 17 (IL-17)-producing gamma delta T (γδT17) cells, T helper 17 (Th17) cells, and group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s), are important immune regulators. Compared to Th17 cells and ILC3s, γδT17 cell metabolism and its role in tissue homeostasis remains poorly understood. Here, we report that the tissue milieu shapes splenic and intestinal γδT17 cell gene signatures. Conditional deletion of mitochondrial transcription factor A (Tfam) in RORγt+ lymphocytes significantly affects systemic γδT17 cell maintenance and reduces ILC3s without affecting Th17 cells in the gut. In vivo deletion of Tfam in RORγt+ lymphocytes, especially in γδT17 cells, results in small intestine tissue remodeling and increases small intestine length by enhancing the type 2 immune responses in mice. Moreover, these mice show dysregulation of the small intestine transcriptome and metabolism with less body weight but enhanced anti-helminth immunity. IL-22, a cytokine produced by RORγt+ lymphocytes inhibits IL-13-induced tuft cell differentiation in vitro, and suppresses the tuft cell-type 2 immune circuit and small intestine lengthening in vivo, highlighting its key role in gut tissue remodeling.
ScienceNature.com

Altered oral and gut microbiota and its association with SARS-CoV-2 viral load in COVID-19 patients during hospitalization

The human oral and gut commensal microbes play vital roles in the development and maintenance of immune homeostasis, while its association with susceptibility and severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection is barely understood. In this study, we investigated the dynamics of the oral and intestinal flora before and after the clearance of SARS-CoV-2 in 53 COVID-19 patients, and then examined their microbiome alterations in comparison to 76 healthy individuals. A total of 140 throat swab samples and 81 fecal samples from these COVID-19 patients during hospitalization, and 44 throat swab samples and 32 fecal samples from sex and age-matched healthy individuals were collected and then subjected to 16S rRNA sequencing and viral load inspection. We found that SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with alterations of the microbiome community in patients as indicated by both alpha and beta diversity indexes. Several bacterial taxa were identified related to SARS-CoV-2 infection, wherein elevated Granulicatella and Rothia mucilaginosa were found in both oral and gut microbiome. The SARS-CoV-2 viral load in those samples was also calculated to identify potential dynamics between COVID-19 and the microbiome. These findings provide a meaningful baseline for microbes in the digestive tract of COVID-19 patients and will shed light on new dimensions for disease pathophysiology, potential microbial biomarkers, and treatment strategies for COVID-19.
WildlifeNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of two Saccharopolyspora spinosa strains reveals the relationships between primary metabolism and spinosad production

Saccharopolyspora spinosa is a well-known actinomycete for producing the secondary metabolites, spinosad, which is a potent insecticides possessing both efficiency and safety. In the previous researches, great efforts, including physical mutagenesis, fermentation optimization, genetic manipulation and other methods, have been employed to increase the yield of spinosad to hundreds of folds from the low-yield strain. However, the metabolic network in S. spinosa still remained un-revealed. In this study, two S. spinosa strains with different spinosad production capability were fermented and sampled at three fermentation periods. Then the total RNA of these samples was isolated and sequenced to construct the transcriptome libraries. Through transcriptomic analysis, large numbers of differentially expressed genes were identified and classified according to their different functions. According to the results, spnI and spnP were suggested as the bottleneck during spinosad biosynthesis. Primary metabolic pathways such as carbon metabolic pathways exhibited close relationship with spinosad formation, as pyruvate and phosphoenolpyruvic acid were suggested to accumulate in spinosad high-yield strain during fermentation. The addition of soybean oil in the fermentation medium activated the lipid metabolism pathway, enhancing spinosad production. Glutamic acid and aspartic acid were suggested to be the most important amino acids and might participate in spinosad biosynthesis.
ScienceNature.com

SAR1B senses leucine levels to regulate mTORC1 signalling

The mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) controls cell growth in response to amino acid levels1. Here we report SAR1B as a leucine sensor that regulates mTORC1 signalling in response to intracellular levels of leucine. Under conditions of leucine deficiency, SAR1B inhibits mTORC1 by physically targeting its activator GATOR2. In conditions of leucine sufficiency, SAR1B binds to leucine, undergoes a conformational change and dissociates from GATOR2, which results in mTORC1 activation. SAR1B–GATOR2–mTORC1 signalling is conserved in nematodes and has a role in the regulation of lifespan. Bioinformatic analysis reveals that SAR1B deficiency correlates with the development of lung cancer. The silencing of SAR1B and its paralogue SAR1A promotes mTORC1-dependent growth of lung tumours in mice. Our results reveal that SAR1B is a conserved leucine sensor that has a potential role in the development of lung cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Combined effect of visit-to-visit variations in heart rate and systolic blood pressure on all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients

Elevated resting heart rate (RHR) and systolic blood pressure (SBP) are independent risk factors for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. However, the association of the visit‐to‐visit variation (VVV) in SBP and RHR with the risk of mortality in hypertensive patients remains unknown. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of the VVVs in SBP and RHR on the risk of all-cause mortality. We enrolled 16,602 hypertensive patients from the Kailuan cohort study who underwent three health examinations from 2006 to 2010. The VVVs in SBP and RHR were defined by the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability. High variability was defined as the highest quartile of variability. Participants were classified numerically according to the number of high-variability parameters (e.g., a score of 2 indicated high variability in two parameters). Cox proportional hazards models were used to estimate hazard ratios for mortality. High VVVs in SBP and RHR were associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. In the multivariable-adjusted model comparing a score of 0 with a score of 2, the hazard ratios (95% confidence intervals (CIs)) for all-cause mortality were 1.38 (1.11–1.69), 1.52 (1.24–1.87), 1.32 (1.07–1.63), and 1.43 (1.16–1.75) using the coefficient of variation, standard deviation, variability independent of the mean, and average real variability, respectively. High VVVs in SBP and RHR constituted an independent risk factor for all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients. High VVVs in SBP and RHR additively increased the risk of all-cause mortality in hypertensive patients.
ScienceNature.com

Novel Antarctic yeast adapts to cold by switching energy metabolism and increasing small RNA synthesis

The novel extremophilic yeast Rhodotorula frigidialcoholis, formerly R. JG1b, was isolated from ice-cemented permafrost in University Valley (Antarctic), one of coldest and driest environments on Earth. Phenotypic and phylogenetic analyses classified R. frigidialcoholis as a novel species. To characterize its cold-adaptive strategies, we performed mRNA and sRNA transcriptomic analyses, phenotypic profiling, and assessed ethanol production at 0 and 23 °C. Downregulation of the ETC and citrate cycle genes, overexpression of fermentation and pentose phosphate pathways genes, growth without reduction of tetrazolium dye, and our discovery of ethanol production at 0 °C indicate that R. frigidialcoholis induces a metabolic switch from respiration to ethanol fermentation as adaptation in Antarctic permafrost. This is the first report of microbial ethanol fermentation utilized as the major energy pathway in response to cold and the coldest temperature reported for natural ethanol production. R. frigidialcoholis increased its diversity and abundance of sRNAs when grown at 0 versus 23 °C. This was consistent with increase in transcription of Dicer, a key protein for sRNA processing. Our results strongly imply that post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression and mRNA silencing may be a novel evolutionary fungal adaptation in the cryosphere.
Public HealthNature.com

Frequency and phenotype of headache in covid-19: a study of 2194 patients

To estimate the frequency of headache in patients with confirmed COVID-19 and characterize the phenotype of headache attributed to COVID-19, comparing patients depending on the need of hospitalization and sex, an observational study was done. We systematically screened all eligible patients from a reference population of 261,431 between March 8 (first case) and April 11, 2020. A physician administered a survey assessing demographic and clinical data and the phenotype of the headache. During the study period, 2194 patients out of the population at risk were diagnosed with COVID-19. Headache was described by 514/2194 patients (23.4%, 95% CI 21.7–25.3%), including 383/1614 (23.7%) outpatients and 131/580 (22.6%) inpatients. The headache phenotype was studied in detail in 458 patients (mean age, 51 years; 72% female; prior history of headache, 49%). Headache was the most frequent first symptom of COVID-19. Median headache onset was within 24 h, median duration was 7 days and persisted after 1 month in 13% of patients. Pain was bilateral (80%), predominantly frontal (71%), with pressing quality (75%), of severe intensity. Systemic symptoms were present in 98% of patients. Headache frequency and phenotype was similar in patients with and without need for hospitalization and when comparing male and female patients, being more intense in females.
CancerNature.com

Toripalimab or placebo plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment in advanced nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a multicenter randomized phase 3 trial

Gemcitabine-cisplatin (GP) chemotherapy is the standard first-line systemic treatment for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC). In this international, double-blind, phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03581786), 289 patients with RM-NPC and no previous chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic disease were randomized (1/1) to receive either toripalimab, a monoclonal antibody against human programmed death-1 (PD-1), or placebo in combination with GP every 3 weeks for up to six cycles, followed by monotherapy with toripalimab or placebo. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS) as assessed by a blinded independent review committee according to RECIST v.1.1. At the prespecified interim PFS analysis, a significant improvement in PFS was detected in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm: median PFS of 11.7 versus 8.0 months, hazard ratio (HR) = 0.52 (95% confidence interval (CI): 0.36–0.74), P = 0.0003. An improvement in PFS was observed across key subgroups, including PD-L1 expression. As of 18 February 2021, a 40% reduction in risk of death was observed in the toripalimab arm compared to the placebo arm (HR = 0.603 (95% CI: 0.364–0.997)). The incidence of grade ≥3 adverse events (AEs) (89.0 versus 89.5%), AEs leading to discontinuation of toripalimab/placebo (7.5 versus 4.9%) and fatal AEs (2.7 versus 2.8%) was similar between the two arms; however, immune-related AEs (39.7 versus 18.9%) and grade ≥3 infusion reactions (7.5 versus 0.7%) were more frequent in the toripalimab arm. In conclusion, the addition of toripalimab to GP chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with RM-NPC provided superior PFS compared to GP alone, and with a manageable safety profile.
CancerNature.com

The deubiquitinase USP16 functions as an oncogenic factor in K-RAS-driven lung tumorigenesis

K-RAS mutation and molecular alterations of its surrogates function essentially in lung tumorigenesis and malignant progression. However, it remains elusive how tumor-promoting and deleterious events downstream of K-RAS signaling are coordinated in lung tumorigenesis. Here, we show that USP16, a deubiquitinase involved in various biological processes, functions as a promoter for the development of K-RAS-driven lung tumor. Usp16 deletion significantly attenuates K-rasG12D-mutation-induced lung tumorigenesis in mice. USP16 upregulation upon RAS activation averts reactive oxygen species (ROS)-induced p38 activation that would otherwise detrimentally influence the survival and proliferation of tumor cells. In addition, USP16 interacts with and deubiquitinates JAK1, and thereby promoting lung tumor growth by augmenting JAK1 signaling. Therefore, our results reveal that USP16 functions critically in the K-RAS-driven lung tumorigenesis through modulating the strength of p38 and JAK1 signaling.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Statistical analysis in metabolic phenotyping

Metabolic phenotyping is an important tool in translational biomedical research. The advanced analytical technologies commonly used for phenotyping, including mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, generate complex data requiring tailored statistical analysis methods. Detailed protocols have been published for data acquisition by liquid NMR, solid-state NMR, ultra-performance liquid chromatography (LC-)MS and gas chromatography (GC-)MS on biofluids or tissues and their preprocessing. Here we propose an efficient protocol (guidelines and software) for statistical analysis of metabolic data generated by these methods. Code for all steps is provided, and no prior coding skill is necessary. We offer efficient solutions for the different steps required within the complete phenotyping data analytics workflow: scaling, normalization, outlier detection, multivariate analysis to explore and model study-related effects, selection of candidate biomarkers, validation, multiple testing correction and performance evaluation of statistical models. We also provide a statistical power calculation algorithm and safeguards to ensure robust and meaningful experimental designs that deliver reliable results. We exemplify the protocol with a two-group classification study and data from an epidemiological cohort; however, the protocol can be easily modified to cover a wider range of experimental designs or incorporate different modeling approaches. This protocol describes a minimal set of analyses needed to rigorously investigate typical datasets encountered in metabolic phenotyping.
ScienceNature.com

Periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in mice

The treatment of periodontitis has numerous positive effects on established chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, ethical considerations do limit the establishment of human trials to investigate whether periodontitis promotes the early stages of chronic conditions. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in hyperlipidemic apolipoprotein E gene-deficient (ApoE-/-) mice. Forty-five 8-week-old ApoE-/- mice were challenged by oral lavage with Porphyromonas gingivalis and Streptococcus gordonii for 4 weeks. A subgroup of animals (n = 15–17/group) was placed in a metabolic chamber immediately before euthanasia at 4 weeks to measure VO2/CO2 concentrations and voluntary locomotion. In infected and control animals alveolar bone levels were measured by x-ray imaging and endothelial function was determined by measuring endothelial-dependent vasorelaxation of aortic rings. The mRNA expression levels of serum amyloid A and tumor necrosis factor were determined in liver tissues by qRT PCR and protein concentrations in serum by ELISA. Caecal contents were analysed by sequencing to determine changes to the gut microbiota to investigate linkages between microbiome and systemic changes. The results showed that oral lavage of P. gingivalis and S. gordonii for 4 weeks, initiated periodontitis in ApoE-/- mice, similar to the human situation. The oral inflammation was accompanied by a significant increase in mRNA expression of pro-inflammatory mediators serum amyloid A1 and tumor necrosis factor in the liver. Mice with periodontitis also exhibited impaired endothelial-dependent vasorelaxation responses to acetylcholine. This systemic response was connected to increased energy expenditure, locomotion and respiratory quotient. No differences were detected in caecal microbiota between the infected and control animals. Overall, this is the first report that provide evidence that periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in mice. Other systemic responses observed in response to the local reaction need further investigation. The study suggests that early prevention of periodontitis may help limit the early stages of endothelial dysfunction that is linked to atherogenesis in humans.
CancerNature.com

SLITRK5 is a negative regulator of hedgehog signaling in osteoblasts

Hedgehog signaling is essential for bone formation, including functioning as a means for the growth plate to drive skeletal mineralization. However, the mechanisms regulating hedgehog signaling specifically in bone-forming osteoblasts are largely unknown. Here, we identified SLIT and NTRK-like protein-5(Slitrk5), a transmembrane protein with few identified functions, as a negative regulator of hedgehog signaling in osteoblasts. Slitrk5 is selectively expressed in osteoblasts and loss of Slitrk5 enhanced osteoblast differentiation in vitro and in vivo. Loss of SLITRK5 in vitro leads to increased hedgehog signaling and overexpression of SLITRK5 in osteoblasts inhibits the induction of targets downstream of hedgehog signaling. Mechanistically, SLITRK5 binds to hedgehog ligands via its extracellular domain and interacts with PTCH1 via its intracellular domain. SLITRK5 is present in the primary cilium, and loss of SLITRK5 enhances SMO ciliary enrichment upon SHH stimulation. Thus, SLITRK5 is a negative regulator of hedgehog signaling in osteoblasts that may be attractive as a therapeutic target to enhance bone formation.
HealthNature.com

The effects of chromium supplementation on blood pressure: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Results of studies on the effect of chromium supplementation on blood pressure (BP) are contradictory. The purpose of the current study was to carry out a meta-analysis on the effects of chromium supplementation on systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). We conducted a systematic literature search of PubMed, SCOPUS, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and Embase databases from inception up to July 2020 for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that evaluate the impacts of chromium on SBP and DBP. A random-effects model was used to compute weighted mean differences (WMDs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Heterogeneity was determined by I2 statistics and the Cochrane Q test. Sensitivity analysis was performed by eliminating each study one by one and recalculating the pooled effect. Ten studies comprising a total of 624 subjects were included in our meta-analysis. Chromium supplementation did not significantly change SBP (WMD: −0.642: 95% CI: (−2.15, 1.30) mmHg; p = 0.312; I2 = 12.7%) and DBP (WMD: −0.10; 95% CI: (−1.39, 1.18) mmHg; p = 0.070; I2 = 37.6%). Subgroup analysis based on dose and duration of chromium supplementation also did not significantly change the mean of SBP and DBP. The present meta-analysis of RCTs did not show the beneficial effects of chromium supplementation on BP in adults.

