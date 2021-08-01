Cancel
The tea plant CsLHT1 and CsLHT6 transporters take up amino acids, as a nitrogen source, from the soil of organic tea plantations

By Fang Li
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic tea is more popular than conventional tea that originates from fertilized plants. Amino acids inorganic soils constitute a substantial pool nitrogen (N) available for plants. However, the amino-acid contents in soils of tea plantations and how tea plants take up these amino acids remain largely unknown. In this study, we show that the amino-acid content in the soil of an organic tea plantation is significantly higher than that of a conventional tea plantation. Glutamate, alanine, valine, and leucine were the most abundant amino acids in the soil of this tea plantation. When 15N-glutamate was fed to tea plants, it was efficiently absorbed and significantly increased the contents of other amino acids in the roots. We cloned seven CsLHT genes encoding amino-acid transporters and found that the expression of CsLHT1, CsLHT2, and CsLHT6 in the roots significantly increased upon glutamate feeding. Moreover, the expression of CsLHT1 or CsLHT6 in a yeast amino-acid uptake-defective mutant, 22∆10α, enabled growth on media with amino acids constituting the sole N source. Amino-acid uptake assays indicated that CsLHT1 and CsLHT6 are H+-dependent high- and low-affinity amino-acid transporters, respectively. We further demonstrated that CsLHT1 and CsLHT6 are highly expressed in the roots and are localized to the plasma membrane. Moreover, overexpression of CsLHT1 and CsLHT6 in Arabidopsis significantly improved the uptake of exogenously supplied 15N-glutamate and 15N-glutamine. Taken together, our findings are consistent with the involvement of CsLHT1 and CsLHT6 in amino-acid uptake from the soil, which is particularly important for tea plants grown inorganic tea plantations.

www.nature.com

CancerNature.com

Co-culture model of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia recapitulates a transcription signature of chemotherapy-refractory minimal residual disease

B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is characterized by accumulation of immature hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow, a well-established sanctuary site for leukemic cell survival during treatment. While standard of care treatment results in remission in most patients, a small population of patients will relapse, due to the presence of minimal residual disease (MRD) consisting of dormant, chemotherapy-resistant tumor cells. To interrogate this clinically relevant population of treatment refractory cells, we developed an in vitro cell model in which human ALL cells are grown in co-culture with human derived bone marrow stromal cells or osteoblasts. Within this co-culture, tumor cells are found in suspension, lightly attached to the top of the adherent cells, or buried under the adherent cells in a population that is phase dim (PD) by light microscopy. PD cells are dormant and chemotherapy-resistant, consistent with the population of cells that underlies MRD. In the current study, we characterized the transcriptional signature of PD cells by RNA-Seq, and these data were compared to a published expression data set derived from human MRD B-cell ALL patients. Our comparative analyses revealed that the PD cell population is markedly similar to the MRD expression patterns from the primary cells isolated from patients. We further identified genes and key signaling pathways that are common between the PD tumor cells from co-culture and patient derived MRD cells as potential therapeutic targets for future studies.
WildlifeNature.com

Delineating virulence of Vibrio campbellii: a predominant luminescent bacterial pathogen in Indian shrimp hatcheries

Luminescent vibriosis is a major bacterial disease in shrimp hatcheries and causes up to 100% mortality in larval stages of penaeid shrimps. We investigated the virulence factors and genetic identity of 29 luminescent Vibrio isolates from Indian shrimp hatcheries and farms, which were earlier presumed as Vibrio harveyi. Haemolysin gene-based species-specific multiplex PCR and phylogenetic analysis of rpoD and toxR identified all the isolates as V. campbellii. The gene-specific PCR revealed the presence of virulence markers involved in quorum sensing (luxM, luxS, cqsA), motility (flaA, lafA), toxin (hly, chiA, serine protease, metalloprotease), and virulence regulators (toxR, luxR) in all the isolates. The deduced amino acid sequence analysis of virulence regulator ToxR suggested four variants, namely A123Q150 (AQ; 18.9%), P123Q150 (PQ; 54.1%), A123P150 (AP; 21.6%), and P123P150 (PP; 5.4% isolates) based on amino acid at 123rd (proline or alanine) and 150th (glutamine or proline) positions. A significantly higher level of the quorum-sensing signal, autoinducer-2 (AI-2, p = 2.2e−12), and significantly reduced protease activity (p = 1.6e−07) were recorded in AP variant, whereas an inverse trend was noticed in the Q150 variants AQ and PQ. The pathogenicity study in Penaeus (Litopenaeus) vannamei juveniles revealed that all the isolates of AQ were highly pathogenic with Cox proportional hazard ratio 15.1 to 32.4 compared to P150 variants; PP (5.4 to 6.3) or AP (7.3 to 14). The correlation matrix suggested that protease, a metalloprotease, was positively correlated with pathogenicity (p > 0.05) and negatively correlated (p < 0.05) with AI-2 and AI-1. The syntenic organization of toxS-toxR-htpG operon in V. campbellii was found to be similar to pathogenic V. cholerae suggesting a similar regulatory role. The present study emphasizes that V. campbellii is a predominant pathogen in Indian shrimp hatcheries, and ToxR plays a significant role as a virulence regulator in the quorum sensing—protease pathway. Further, the study suggests that the presence of glutamine at 150th position (Q150) in ToxR is crucial for the pathogenicity of V. campbellii.
ChemistryNature.com

Efficient Ohmic contacts and built-in atomic sublayer protection in MoSiN and WSiN monolayers

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Metal contacts to two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors are often plagued by the strong Fermi level pinning (FLP) effect which reduces the tunability of the Schottky barrier height (SBH) and degrades the performance of 2D semiconductor devices. Here, we show that MoSi2N4 and WSi2N4 monolayers—an emerging 2D semiconductor family with exceptional physical properties—exhibit strongly suppressed FLP and wide-range tunable SBH. An exceptionally large SBH slope parameter of S ≈ 0.7 is obtained which outperforms the vast majority of other 2D semiconductors. Such intriguing behavior arises from the septuple-layered morphology of MoSi2N4 and WSi2N4 monolayers in which the semiconducting electronic states are protected by the outlying Si–N sublayer. We identify Ti, Sc, and Ni as highly efficient Ohmic contacts to MoSi2N4 and WSi2N4 with zero interface tunneling barrier. Our findings reveal the potential of MoSi2N4 and WSi2N4 as a practical platform for designing high-performance and energy-efficient 2D semiconductor electronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Acetylation turns leucine into a drug by membrane transporter switching

Small changes to molecules can have profound effects on their pharmacological activity as exemplified by the addition of the two-carbon acetyl group to make drugs more effective by enhancing their pharmacokinetic or pharmacodynamic properties. N-acetyl-d,l-leucine is approved in France for vertigo and its l-enantiomer is being developed as a drug for rare and common neurological disorders. However, the precise mechanistic details of how acetylation converts leucine into a drug are unknown. Here we show that acetylation of leucine switches its uptake into cells from the l-type amino acid transporter (LAT1) used by leucine to organic anion transporters (OAT1 and OAT3) and the monocarboxylate transporter type 1 (MCT1). Both the kinetics of MCT1 (lower affinity compared to LAT1) and the ubiquitous tissue expression of MCT1 make it well suited for uptake and distribution of N-acetyl-l-leucine. MCT1-mediated uptake of a N-acetyl-l-leucine as a prodrug of leucine bypasses LAT1, the rate-limiting step in activation of leucine-mediated signalling and metabolic process inside cells such as mTOR. Converting an amino acid into an anion through acetylation reveals a way for the rational design of drugs to target anion transporters.
CancerNature.com

Nanocages displaying SIRP gamma clusters combined with prophagocytic stimulus of phagocytes potentiate anti-tumor immunity

Antigen-presenting cells (APCs), including macrophages and dendritic cells (DCs), play a crucial role in bridging innate and adaptive immunity; thereby, innate immune checkpoint blockade-based therapy is an attractive approach for the induction of sustainable tumor-specific immunity. The interaction between the cluster of differentiation 47 (CD47) on tumor and signal-regulatory protein alpha (SIRPα) on phagocytic cells inhibits the phagocytic function of APCs, acting as a “don’t eat me” signal. Accordingly, CD47 blockade is known to increase tumor cell phagocytosis, eliciting tumor-specific CD8+ T-cell immunity. Here, we introduced a nature-derived nanocage to deliver SIRPγ for blocking of antiphagocytic signaling through binding to CD47 and combined it with prophagocytic stimuli using a metabolic reprogramming reagent for APCs (CpG-oligodeoxynucleotides). Upon delivering the clustered SIRPγ variant, the nanocage showed enhanced CD47 binding profiles on tumor cells, thereby promoting active engulfment by phagocytes. Moreover, combination with CpG potentiated the prophagocytic ability, leading to the establishment of antitumorigenic surroundings. This combination treatment could competently inhibit tumor growth by invigorating APCs and CD8+ T-cells in TMEs in B16F10 orthotopic tumor models, known to be resistant to CD47-targeting therapeutics. Collectively, enhanced delivery of an innate immune checkpoint antagonist with metabolic modulation stimuli of immune cells could be a promising strategy for arousing immune responses against cancer.
ChemistryNature.com

The role of ordered cooperative assembly in biomolecular condensates

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Biomolecular condensates, regardless of whether they exhibit liquid-like properties, are in many cases not fully amorphous, but instead exhibit partial degrees of local structure and order. Here, we discuss how ordered interactions may underlie the cooperative assembly and cellular function of a wide variety of partially ordered macromolecular assemblies.
HealthNature.com

Real-world﻿ artificial intelligence-based opportunistic screening for diabetic retinopathy in endocrinology and indigenous healthcare settings in Australia

This study investigated the diagnostic performance, feasibility, and end-user experiences of an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening model in real-world Australian healthcare settings. The study consisted of two components: (1) DR screening of patients using an AI-assisted system and (2) in-depth interviews with health professionals involved in implementing screening. Participants with type 1 or type 2 diabetes mellitus attending two endocrinology outpatient and three Aboriginal Medical Services clinics between March 2018 and May 2019 were invited to a prospective observational study. A single 45-degree (macula centred), non-stereoscopic, colour retinal image was taken of each eye from participants and were instantly screened for referable DR using a custom offline automated AI system. A total of 236 participants, including 174 from endocrinology and 62 from Aboriginal Medical Services clinics, provided informed consent and 203 (86.0%) were included in the analysis. A total of 33 consenting participants (14%) were excluded from the primary analysis due to ungradable or missing images from small pupils (n = 21, 63.6%), cataract (n = 7, 21.2%), poor fixation (n = 2, 6.1%), technical issues (n = 2, 6.1%), and corneal scarring (n = 1, 3%). The area under the curve, sensitivity, and specificity of the AI system for referable DR were 0.92, 96.9% and 87.7%, respectively. There were 51 disagreements between the reference standard and index test diagnoses, including 29 which were manually graded as ungradable, 21 false positives, and one false negative. A total of 28 participants (11.9%) were referred for follow-up based on new ocular findings, among whom, 15 (53.6%) were able to be contacted and 9 (60%) adhered to referral. Of 207 participants who completed a satisfaction questionnaire, 93.7% specified they were either satisfied or extremely satisfied, and 93.2% specified they would be likely or extremely likely to use this service again. Clinical staff involved in screening most frequently noted that the AI system was easy to use, and the real-time diagnostic report was useful. Our study indicates that AI-assisted DR screening model is accurate and well-accepted by patients and clinicians in endocrinology and indigenous healthcare settings. Future deployments of AI-assisted screening models would require consideration of downstream referral pathways.
ScienceNature.com

Structure and mechanism of blood–brain-barrier lipid transporter MFSD2A

MFSD2A is a sodium-dependent lysophosphatidylcholine symporter that is responsible for the uptake of docosahexaenoic acid into the brain1,2, which is crucial for the development and performance of the brain3. Mutations that affect MFSD2A cause microcephaly syndromes4,5. The ability of MFSD2A to transport lipid is also a key mechanism that underlies its function as an inhibitor of transcytosis to regulate the blood–brain barrier6,7. Thus, MFSD2A represents an attractive target for modulating the permeability of the blood–brain barrier for drug delivery. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structure of mouse MFSD2A. Our structure defines the architecture of this important transporter, reveals its unique extracellular domain and uncovers its substrate-binding cavity. The structure—together with our functional studies and molecular dynamics simulations—identifies a conserved sodium-binding site, reveals a potential lipid entry pathway and helps to rationalize MFSD2A mutations that underlie microcephaly syndromes. These results shed light on the critical lipid transport function of MFSD2A and provide a framework to aid in the design of specific modulators for therapeutic purposes.
ScienceNature.com

Reversible gene silencing through frameshift indels and frameshift scars provide adaptive plasticity for Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Mycobacterium tuberculosis can adapt to changing environments by non-heritable mechanisms. Frame-shifting insertions and deletions (indels) may also participate in adaptation through gene disruption, which could be reversed by secondary introduction of a frame-restoring indel. We present ScarTrek, a program that scans genomic data for indels, including those that together disrupt and restore a gene’s reading frame, producing “frame-shift scars” suggestive of reversible gene inactivation. We use ScarTrek to analyze 5977 clinical M. tuberculosis isolates. We show that indel frequency inversely correlates with genomic linguistic complexity and varies with gene-position and gene-essentiality. Using ScarTrek, we detect 74 unique frame-shift scars in 48 genes, with a 3.74% population-level incidence of unique scar events. We find multiple scars in the ESX-1 gene cluster. Six scars show evidence of convergent evolution while the rest shared a common ancestor. Our results suggest that sequential indels are a mechanism for reversible gene silencing and adaptation in M. tuberculosis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Glibenclamide alleviates β adrenergic receptor activation-induced cardiac inflammation

β-Adrenergic receptor (β-AR) overactivation is a major pathological factor associated with cardiac diseases and mediates cardiac inflammatory injury. Glibenclamide has shown anti-inflammatory effects in previous research. However, it is unclear whether and how glibenclamide can alleviate cardiac inflammatory injury induced by β-AR overactivation. In the present study, male C57BL/6J mice were treated with or without the β-AR agonist isoprenaline (ISO) with or without glibenclamide pretreatment. The results indicated that glibenclamide alleviated ISO-induced macrophage infiltration in the heart, as determined by Mac-3 staining. Consistent with this finding, glibenclamide also inhibited ISO-induced chemokines and proinflammatory cytokines expression in the heart. Moreover, glibenclamide inhibited ISO-induced cardiac fibrosis and dysfunction in mice. To reveal the protective mechanism of glibenclamide, the NLRP3 inflammasome was further analysed. ISO activated the NLRP3 inflammasome in both cardiomyocytes and mouse hearts, but this effect was alleviated by glibenclamide pretreatment. Furthermore, in cardiomyocytes, ISO increased the efflux of potassium and the generation of ROS, which are recognized as activators of the NLRP3 inflammasome. The ISO-induced increases in these processes were inhibited by glibenclamide pretreatment. Moreover, glibenclamide inhibited the cAMP/PKA signalling pathway, which is downstream of β-AR, by increasing phosphodiesterase activity in mouse hearts and cardiomyocytes. In conclusion, glibenclamide alleviates β-AR overactivation-induced cardiac inflammation by inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome. The underlying mechanism involves glibenclamide-mediated suppression of potassium efflux and ROS generation by inhibiting the cAMP/PKA pathway.
ComputersNature.com

A phononic interface between a superconducting quantum processor and quantum networked spin memories

We introduce a method for high-fidelity quantum state transduction between a superconducting microwave qubit and the ground state spin system of a solid-state artificial atom, mediated via an acoustic bus connected by piezoelectric transducers. Applied to present-day experimental parameters for superconducting circuit qubits and diamond silicon-vacancy centers in an optimized phononic cavity, we estimate quantum state transduction with fidelity exceeding 99% at a MHz-scale bandwidth. By combining the complementary strengths of superconducting circuit quantum computing and artificial atoms, the hybrid architecture provides high-fidelity qubit gates with long-lived quantum memory, high-fidelity measurement, large qubit number, reconfigurable qubit connectivity, and high-fidelity state and gate teleportation through optical quantum networks.
ChemistryNature.com

Porous functionalized polymers enable generating and transporting hyperpolarized mixtures of metabolites

Hyperpolarization by dissolution dynamic nuclear polarization (dDNP) has enabled promising applications in spectroscopy and imaging, but remains poorly widespread due to experimental complexity. Broad democratization of dDNP could be realized by remote preparation and distribution of hyperpolarized samples from dedicated facilities. Here we show the synthesis of hyperpolarizing polymers (HYPOPs) that can generate radical- and contaminant-free hyperpolarized samples within minutes with lifetimes exceeding hours in the solid state. HYPOPs feature tunable macroporous porosity, with porous volumes up to 80% and concentration of nitroxide radicals grafted in the bulk matrix up to 285 μmol g−1. Analytes can be efficiently impregnated as aqueous/alcoholic solutions and hyperpolarized up to P(13C) = 25% within 8 min, through the combination of 1H spin diffusion and 1H → 13C cross polarization. Solutions of 13C-analytes of biological interest hyperpolarized in HYPOPs display a very long solid-state 13C relaxation times of 5.7 h at 3.8 K, thus prefiguring transportation over long distances.
ScienceNature.com

Microbes exploit death-induced nutrient release by gut epithelial cells

Regulated cell death is an integral part of life, and has broad effects on organism development and homeostasis1. Malfunctions within the regulated cell death process, including the clearance of dying cells, can manifest in diverse pathologies throughout various tissues including the gastrointestinal tract2. A long appreciated, yet elusively defined relationship exists between cell death and gastrointestinal pathologies with an underlying microbial component3,4,5,6, but the direct effect of dying mammalian cells on bacterial growth is unclear. Here we advance a concept that several Enterobacteriaceae, including patient-derived clinical isolates, have an efficient growth strategy to exploit soluble factors that are released from dying gut epithelial cells. Mammalian nutrients released after caspase-3/7-dependent apoptosis boosts the growth of multiple Enterobacteriaceae and is observed using primary mouse colonic tissue, mouse and human cell lines, several apoptotic triggers, and in conventional as well as germ-free mice in vivo. The mammalian cell death nutrients induce a core transcriptional response in pathogenic Salmonella, and we identify the pyruvate formate-lyase-encoding pflB gene as a key driver of bacterial colonization in three contexts: a foodborne infection model, a TNF- and A20-dependent cell death model, and a chemotherapy-induced mucositis model. These findings introduce a new layer to the complex host–pathogen interaction, in which death-induced nutrient release acts as a source of fuel for intestinal bacteria, with implications for gut inflammation and cytotoxic chemotherapy treatment.
MLBNature.com

Associations of body size and composition with subclinical cardiac dysfunction in older individuals: the cardiovascular health study

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Focused studies in younger to middle-aged populations have demonstrated a relationship between obesity and adverse cardiac mechanics. We examined whether measures of overall and central adiposity are associated with cardiac mechanics, assessed by speckle-tracking echocardiography, in an older population without prevalent coronary heart disease or heart failure.
ScienceNature.com

GATA3 maintains the quiescent state of cochlear supporting cells by regulating p27

Haplo-insufficiency of the GATA3 gene causes hypoparathyroidism, sensorineural hearing loss, and renal disease (HDR) syndrome. Previous studies have shown that Gata3 is required for the development of the prosensory domain and spiral ganglion neurons (SGNs) of the mouse cochlea during embryogenesis. However, its role in supporting cells (SCs) after cell fate specification is largely unknown. In this study, we used tamoxifen-inducible Sox2CreERT2 mice to delete Gata3 in SCs of the neonatal mouse cochlea and showed that loss of Gata3 resulted in the proliferation of SCs, including the inner pillar cells (IPCs), inner border cells (IBCs), and lateral greater epithelium ridge (GER). In addition, loss of Gata3 resulted in the down-regulation of p27kip1, a cell cycle inhibitor, in the SCs of Gata3-CKO neonatal cochleae. Chromatin immunoprecipitation analysis revealed that GATA3 directly binds to p27kip1 promoter and could maintain the quiescent state of cochlear SCs by regulating p27kip1 expression. Furthermore, RNA-seq analysis revealed that loss of Gata3 function resulted in the change in the expression of genes essential for the development and function of cochlear SCs, including Tectb, Cyp26b1, Slitrk6, Ano1, and Aqp4.
ChemistryNature.com

Pseudogap in a crystalline insulator doped by disordered metals

Key to our understanding of how electrons behave in crystalline solids is the band structure that connects the energy of electron waves to their wavenumber. Even in phases of matter with only short-range order (liquid or amorphous solid), the coherent part of electron waves still has a band structure. Theoretical models for the band structure of liquid metals were formulated more than five decades ago1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15, but, so far, band-structure renormalization and the pseudogap induced by resonance scattering have remained unobserved. Here we report the observation of the unusual band structure at the interface of a crystalline insulator (black phosphorus) and disordered dopants (alkali metals). We find that a conventional parabolic band structure of free electrons bends back towards zero wavenumber with a pseudogap of 30–240 millielectronvolts from the Fermi level. This is wavenumber renormalization caused by resonance scattering, leading to the formation of quasi-bound states in the scattering potential of alkali-metal ions. The depth of this potential tuned by different kinds of disordered alkali metal (sodium, potassium, rubidium and caesium) allows the classification of the pseudogap of p-wave and d-wave resonance. Our results may provide a clue to the puzzling spectrum of various crystalline insulators doped by disordered dopants16,17,18,19,20, such as the waterfall dispersion observed in copper oxides.
ScienceNature.com

Detection of scorpion venom by optical circular dichroism method

Various efforts have been made to detect minimum amounts of any toxic materials in water or the neurotoxic effect of venom (Odontobuthus Doriae Scorpion) in the human’s blood serum nerve by high-sensitivity, accurate, and low-cost sensors in order to enhance life style. Therefore, the present study was done to investigate reliability of two-dimensional plasmonic structure and circular dichroism (CD) in toxic samples in order to measure and determine venom concentrations and its neurotoxic effect on humans҆ blood serum Neurotransmitter analytes. Our results confirmed dependency of CD signal to neurotoxic effect of venom concentrations and good sensitivity of this sensor with the help of achiral plasmonic structure.
ChemistryNature.com

Element-specific contributions to improved magnetic heating of theranostic CoFeO nanoparticles decorated with Pd

Decoration with Pd clusters increases the magnetic heating ability of cobalt ferrite (CFO) nanoparticles by a factor of two. The origin of this previous finding is unraveled by element-specific X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) and magnetic circular dichroism (XMCD) combined with atomic multiplet simulations and density functional theory (DFT) calculations. While the comparison of XAS spectra with atomic multiplet simulations show that the inversion degree is not affected by Pd decoration and, thus, can be excluded as a reason for the improved heating performance, XMCD reveals two interrelated responsible sources: significantly larger Fe and Co magnetic moments verify an increased total magnetization which enhances the magnetic heating ability. This is accompanied by a remarkable change in the field-dependent magnetization particularly for Co ions which exhibit an increased low-field susceptibility and a reduced spin canting behavior in higher magnetic fields. Using DFT calculations, these findings are explained by reduced superexchange between ions on octahedral lattice sites via oxygen in close vicinity of Pd, which reinforces the dominating antiparallel superexchange interaction between ions on octahedral and tetrahedral lattice sites and thus reduces spin canting. The influence of the delocalized nature of Pd 4d electrons on the neighboring ions is discussed and the conclusions are illustrated with spin density isosurfaces of the involved ions. The presented results pave the way to design nanohybrids with tailored electronic structure and magnetic properties.
WildlifeNature.com

Insights into a receptor that lets insects sense scents

In insects, odorant receptor proteins form membrane ion channels that open on binding to an odorant molecule. The structures of an inactive and an active channel lend insights into how insects detect and distinguish between odours. Emily R. Liman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4765-5496 0. Emily R. Liman is in the Section of...
ScienceNature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid proteomics targeted for central nervous system processes in bipolar disorder

The etiopathology of bipolar disorder is largely unknown. We collected cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples from two independent case-control cohorts (total n = 351) to identify proteins associated with bipolar disorder. A panel of 92 proteins targeted towards central nervous system processes identified two proteins that replicated across the cohorts: the CSF concentrations of testican-1 were lower, and the CSF concentrations of C-type lectin domain family 1 member B (CLEC1B) were higher, in cases than controls. In a restricted subgroup analysis, we compared only bipolar type 1 with controls and identified two additional proteins that replicated in both cohorts: draxin and tumor necrosis factor receptor superfamily member 21 (TNFRSF21), both lower in cases than controls. This analysis additionally revealed several proteins significantly associated with bipolar type 1 in one cohort, falling just short of replicated statistical significance in the other (tenascin-R, disintegrin and metalloproteinase domain-containing protein 23, cell adhesion molecule 3, RGM domain family member B, plexin-B1, and brorin). Next, we conducted genome-wide association analyses of the case-control-associated proteins. In these analyses, we found associations with the voltage-gated calcium channel subunit CACNG4, and the lipid-droplet-associated gene PLIN5 with CSF concentrations of TNFRSF21 and CLEC1B, respectively. The reported proteins are involved in neuronal cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions, particularly in the developing brain, and in pathways of importance for lithium’s mechanism of action. In summary, we report four novel CSF protein associations with bipolar disorder that replicated in two independent case-control cohorts, shedding new light on the central nervous system processes implicated in bipolar disorder.

