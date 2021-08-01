Cancel
Plasma membrane-localized SlSWEET7a and SlSWEET14 regulate sugar transport and storage in tomato fruits

By Xinsheng Zhang
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugars, especially glucose and fructose, contribute to the taste and quality of tomato fruits. These compounds are translocated from the leaves to the fruits and then unloaded into the fruits by various sugar transporters at the plasma membrane. SWEETs, are sugar transporters that regulate sugar efflux independently of energy or pH. To date, the role of SWEETs in tomato has received very little attention. In this study, we performed functional analysis of SlSWEET7a and SlSWEET14 to gain insight into the regulation of sugar transport and storage in tomato fruits. SlSWEET7a and SlSWEET14 were mainly expressed in peduncles, vascular bundles, and seeds. Both SlSWEET7a and SlSWEET14 are plasma membrane-localized proteins that transport fructose, glucose, and sucrose. Apart from the resulting increase in mature fruit sugar content, silencing SlSWEET7a or SlSWEET14 resulted in taller plants and larger fruits (in SlSWEET7a-silenced lines). We also found that invertase activity and gene expression of some SlSWEET members increased, which was consistent with the increased availability of sucrose and hexose in the fruits. Overall, our results demonstrate that suppressing SlSWEET7a and SlSWEET14 could be a potential strategy for enhancing the sugar content of tomato fruits.

ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydrophilicity gradient in covalent organic frameworks for membrane distillation

Desalination can help to alleviate the fresh-water crisis facing the world. Thermally driven membrane distillation is a promising way to purify water from a variety of saline and polluted sources by utilizing low-grade heat. However, membrane distillation membranes suffer from limited permeance and wetting owing to the lack of precise structural control. Here, we report a strategy to fabricate membrane distillation membranes composed of vertically aligned channels with a hydrophilicity gradient by engineering defects in covalent organic framework films by the removal of imine bonds. Such functional variation in individual channels enables a selective water transport pathway and a precise liquid–vapour phase change interface. In addition to having anti-fouling and anti-wetting capability, the covalent organic framework membrane on a supporting layer shows a flux of 600 l m–2 h–1 with 85 °C feed at 16 kPa absolute pressure, which is nearly triple that of the state-of-the-art membrane distillation membrane for desalination. Our results may promote the development of gradient membranes for molecular sieving.
HealthNature.com

Idiopathic epiretinal membrane: progression and timing of surgery

Primary idiopathic epiretinal membrane (iERM) is a common finding, particularly so in the era of high street spectral-domain optical coherence tomography. Clinicians often face the dilemma of early versus delayed surgical intervention in the management of iERM with macular pucker, especially in those patients with good vision. The aim of this review is to assist clinicians in their understanding of the natural history of iERM to enable decision-making and optimally advising patients. We systematically searched the Medline and EMBASE databases for relevant publications from 2001 onwards using defined search terms with pre-planned inclusion and exclusion criteria. In this article, we review the epidemiology of iERM, classifications, their effect on visual function, the natural history and factors predicting progression and finally, factors which might predict the visual outcome with surgery.
ChemistryNature.com

Unidirectional ion transport in nanoporous carbon membranes with a hierarchical pore architecture

The transport of fluids in channels with diameter of 1-2 nm exhibits many anomalous features due to the interplay of several genuinely interfacial effects. Quasi-unidirectional ion transport, reminiscent of the behavior of membrane pores in biological cells, is one phenomenon that has attracted a lot of attention in recent years, e.g., for realizing diodes for ion-conduction based electronics. Although ion rectification has been demonstrated in many asymmetric artificial nanopores, it always fails in the high-concentration range, and operates in either acidic or alkaline electrolytes but never over the whole pH range. Here we report a hierarchical pore architecture carbon membrane with a pore size gradient from 60 nm to 1.4 nm, which enables high ionic rectification ratios up to 104 in different environments including high concentration neutral (3 M KCl), acidic (1 M HCl), and alkaline (1 M NaOH) electrolytes, resulting from the asymmetric energy barriers for ions transport in two directions. Additionally, light irradiation as an external energy source can reduce the energy barriers to promote ions transport bidirectionally. The anomalous ion transport together with the robust nanoporous carbon structure may find applications in membrane filtration, water desalination, and fuel cell membranes.
ScienceNature.com

X-ray crystallography reveals molecular recognition mechanism for sugar binding in a melibiose transporter MelB

Major facilitator superfamily_2 transporters are widely found from bacteria to mammals. The melibiose transporter MelB, which catalyzes melibiose symport with either Na+, Li+, or H+, is a prototype of the Na+-coupled MFS transporters, but its sugar recognition mechanism has been a long-unsolved puzzle. Two high-resolution X-ray crystal structures of a Salmonella typhimurium MelB mutant with a bound ligand, either nitrophenyl-α-d-galactoside or dodecyl-β-d-melibioside, were refined to a resolution of 3.05 or 3.15 Å, respectively. In the substrate-binding site, the interaction of both galactosyl moieties on the two ligands with MelBSt are virturally same, so the sugar specificity determinant pocket can be recognized, and hence the molecular recognition mechanism for sugar binding in MelB has been deciphered. The conserved cation-binding pocket is also proposed, which directly connects to the sugar specificity pocket. These key structural findings have laid a solid foundation for our understanding of the cooperative binding and symport mechanisms in Na+-coupled MFS transporters, including eukaryotic transporters such as MFSD2A.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Engineering Biologics toward Challenging Membrane Protein Targets

Ion channel–specific antigen-binding fragments (Fabs) were developed by in vitro phage display selection using Salipro®, Salipro Biotech’s proprietary nanomembrane platform technology. Isolated Fabs bound with high affinity to conformational epitopes present on the native ion channel in cell membranes. The challenge of stabilizing complex membrane proteins. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have...
PhysicsNature.com

Mixed alkali-ion transport and storage in atomic-disordered honeycomb layered NaKNiTeO

Honeycomb layered oxides constitute an emerging class of materials that show interesting physicochemical and electrochemical properties. However, the development of these materials is still limited. Here, we report the combined use of alkali atoms (Na and K) to produce a mixed-alkali honeycomb layered oxide material, namely, NaKNi2TeO6. Via transmission electron microscopy measurements, we reveal the local atomic structural disorders characterised by aperiodic stacking and incoherency in the alternating arrangement of Na and K atoms. We also investigate the possibility of mixed electrochemical transport and storage of Na+ and K+ ions in NaKNi2TeO6. In particular, we report an average discharge cell voltage of about 4 V and a specific capacity of around 80 mAh g–1 at low specific currents (i.e., < 10 mA g–1) when a NaKNi2TeO6-based positive electrode is combined with a room-temperature NaK liquid alloy negative electrode using an ionic liquid-based electrolyte solution. These results represent a step towards the use of tailored cathode active materials for “dendrite-free” electrochemical energy storage systems exploiting room-temperature liquid alkali metal alloy materials.
ScienceNature.com

Quantifying nanodiamonds biodistribution in whole cells with correlative iono-nanoscopy

Correlative imaging and quantification of intracellular nanoparticles with the underlying ultrastructure is crucial for understanding cell-nanoparticle interactions in biological research. However, correlative nanoscale imaging of whole cells still remains a daunting challenge. Here, we report a straightforward nanoscopic approach for whole-cell correlative imaging, by simultaneous ionoluminescence and ultrastructure mapping implemented with a highly focused beam of alpha particles. We demonstrate that fluorescent nanodiamonds exhibit fast, ultrabright and stable emission upon excitation by alpha particles. Thus, by using fluorescent nanodiamonds as imaging probes, our approach enables quantification and correlative localization of single nanodiamonds within a whole cell at sub-30 nm resolution. As an application example, we show that our approach, together with Monte Carlo simulations and radiobiological experiments, can be employed to provide unique insights into the mechanisms of nanodiamond radiosensitization at the single whole-cell level. These findings may benefit clinical studies of radio-enhancement effects by nanoparticles in charged-particle cancer therapy.
ScienceNature.com

mTOR signaling mediates ILC3-driven immunopathology

Innate lymphoid cells (ILCs) have a protective immune function at mucosal tissues but can also contribute to immunopathology. Previous work has shown that the serine/threonine kinase mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) is involved in generating protective ILC3 cytokine responses during bacterial infection. However, whether mTORC1 also regulates IFN-γ-mediated immunopathology has not been investigated. In addition, the role of mTORC2 in ILC3s is unknown. Using mice specifically defective for either mTORC1 or mTORC2 in ILC3s, we show that both mTOR complexes regulate the maintenance of ILC3s at steady state and pathological immune response during colitis. mTORC1 and to a lesser extend mTORC2 promote the proliferation of ILC3s in the small intestine. Upon activation, intestinal ILC3s produce less IFN-γ in the absence of mTOR signaling. During colitis, loss of both mTOR complexes in colonic ILC3s results in the reduced production of inflammatory mediators, recruitment of neutrophils and immunopathology. Similarly, treatment with rapamycin after colitis induction ameliorates the disease. Collectively, our data show a critical role for both mTOR complexes in controlling ILC3 cell numbers and ILC3-driven inflammation in the intestine.
ScienceNature.com

Aiolos regulates eosinophil migration into tissues

Expression of Ikaros family transcription factor IKZF3 (Aiolos) increases during murine eosinophil lineage commitment and maturation. Herein, we investigated Aiolos expression and function in mature human and murine eosinophils. Murine eosinophils deficient in Aiolos demonstrated gene expression changes in pathways associated with granulocyte-mediated immunity, chemotaxis, degranulation, ERK/MAPK signaling, and extracellular matrix organization; these genes had ATAC peaks within 1 kB of the TSS that were enriched for Aiolos-binding motifs. Global Aiolos deficiency reduced eosinophil frequency within peripheral tissues during homeostasis; a chimeric mouse model demonstrated dependence on intrinsic Aiolos expression by eosinophils. Aiolos deficiency reduced eosinophil CCR3 surface expression, intracellular ERK1/2 signaling, and CCL11-induced actin polymerization, emphasizing an impaired functional response. Aiolos-deficient eosinophils had reduced tissue accumulation in chemokine-, antigen-, and IL-13–driven inflammatory experimental models, all of which at least partially depend on CCR3 signaling. Human Aiolos expression was associated with active chromatin marks enriched for IKZF3, PU.1, and GATA-1-binding motifs within eosinophil-specific histone ChIP-seq peaks. Furthermore, treating the EOL-1 human eosinophilic cell line with lenalidomide yielded a dose-dependent decrease in Aiolos. These collective data indicate that eosinophil homing during homeostatic and inflammatory allergic states is Aiolos-dependent, identifying Aiolos as a potential therapeutic target for eosinophilic disease.
ScienceNature.com

Transgenic mice for in vivo epigenome editing with CRISPR-based systems

CRISPR-Cas9 technologies have dramatically increased the ease of targeting DNA sequences in the genomes of living systems. The fusion of chromatin-modifying domains to nuclease-deactivated Cas9 (dCas9) has enabled targeted epigenome editing in both cultured cells and animal models. However, delivering large dCas9 fusion proteins to target cells and tissues is an obstacle to the widespread adoption of these tools for in vivo studies. Here, we describe the generation and characterization of two conditional transgenic mouse lines for epigenome editing, Rosa26:LSL-dCas9-p300 for gene activation and Rosa26:LSL-dCas9-KRAB for gene repression. By targeting the guide RNAs to transcriptional start sites or distal enhancer elements, we demonstrate regulation of target genes and corresponding changes to epigenetic states and downstream phenotypes in the brain and liver in vivo, and in T cells and fibroblasts ex vivo. These mouse lines are convenient and valuable tools for facile, temporally controlled, and tissue-restricted epigenome editing and manipulation of gene expression in vivo.
CancerNature.com

High-throughput drug screening identifies the ATR-CHK1 pathway as a therapeutic vulnerability of CALR mutated hematopoietic cells

Mutations of calreticulin (CALR) are the second most prevalent driver mutations in essential thrombocythemia and primary myelofibrosis. To identify potential targeted therapies for CALR mutated myeloproliferative neoplasms, we searched for small molecules that selectively inhibit the growth of CALR mutated cells using high-throughput drug screening. We investigated 89 172 compounds using isogenic cell lines carrying CALR mutations and identified synthetic lethality with compounds targeting the ATR-CHK1 pathway. The selective inhibitory effect of these compounds was validated in a co-culture assay of CALR mutated and wild-type cells. Of the tested compounds, CHK1 inhibitors potently depleted CALR mutated cells, allowing wild-type cell dominance in the co-culture over time. Neither CALR deficient cells nor JAK2V617F mutated cells showed hypersensitivity to ATR-CHK1 inhibition, thus suggesting specificity for the oncogenic activation by the mutant CALR. CHK1 inhibitors induced replication stress in CALR mutated cells revealed by elevated pan-nuclear staining for γH2AX and hyperphosphorylation of RPA2. This was accompanied by S-phase cell cycle arrest due to incomplete DNA replication. Transcriptomic and phosphoproteomic analyses revealed a replication stress signature caused by oncogenic CALR, suggesting an intrinsic vulnerability to CHK1 perturbation. This study reveals the ATR-CHK1 pathway as a potential therapeutic target in CALR mutated hematopoietic cells.
ChemistryNature.com

A new silver coordination polymer based on 4,6-diamino-2-pyrimidinethiol: synthesis, characterization and catalytic application in asymmetric Hantzsch synthesis of polyhydroquinolines

A highly efficient and stable heterogeneous coordination polymer (CP) was successfully prepared by hydrothermal combination of silver and 4,6-diamino-2-pyrimidinethiol. The prepared coordination polymer was characterized by FT-IR, XRD, TGA, SEM, EDX, X-ray mapping and Nitrogen adsorption–desorption analysis. The prepared Ag–CP exhibit excellent catalytic activity in multicomponent Hantzsch synthesis of polyhydroquinolines under mild reaction conditions in relatively short reaction times. The heterogeneity of the catalyst was confirmed by the hot filtration test; also, the catalyst was reused for at least four times under the optimized reaction conditions without any significant loss of its catalytic activity.
ComputersNature.com

A phononic interface between a superconducting quantum processor and quantum networked spin memories

We introduce a method for high-fidelity quantum state transduction between a superconducting microwave qubit and the ground state spin system of a solid-state artificial atom, mediated via an acoustic bus connected by piezoelectric transducers. Applied to present-day experimental parameters for superconducting circuit qubits and diamond silicon-vacancy centers in an optimized phononic cavity, we estimate quantum state transduction with fidelity exceeding 99% at a MHz-scale bandwidth. By combining the complementary strengths of superconducting circuit quantum computing and artificial atoms, the hybrid architecture provides high-fidelity qubit gates with long-lived quantum memory, high-fidelity measurement, large qubit number, reconfigurable qubit connectivity, and high-fidelity state and gate teleportation through optical quantum networks.
WildlifeNature.com

Bacterial controlled mitigation of dysbiosis in a seaweed disease

Disease in the marine environment is predicted to increase with anthropogenic stressors and already affects major habitat-formers, such as corals and seaweeds. Solutions to address this issue are urgently needed. The seaweed Delisea pulchra is prone to a bleaching disease, which is caused by opportunistic pathogens and involves bacterial dysbiosis. Bacteria that can inhibit these pathogens and/or counteract dysbiosis are therefore hypothesised to reduce disease. This study aimed to identify such disease-protective bacteria and investigate their protective action. One strain, Phaeobacter sp. BS52, isolated from healthy D. pulchra, was antagonistic towards bleaching pathogens and significantly increased the proportion of healthy individuals when applied before the pathogen challenge (pathogen-only vs. BS52 + pathogen: 41–80%), and to a level similar to the control. However, no significant negative correlations between the relative abundances of pathogens and BS52 on D. pulchra were detected. Instead, inoculation of BS52 mitigated pathogen-induced changes in the epibacterial community. These observations suggest that the protective activity of BS52 was due to its ability to prevent dysbiosis, rather than direct pathogen inhibition. This study demonstrates the feasibility of manipulating bacterial communities in seaweeds to reduce disease and that mitigation of dysbiosis can have positive health outcomes.
ChemistryNature.com

Liquid-liquid phase separation and self-assembly of a lysine derivative Fmoc-L-lysine in water-DMSO mixtures

The self-assembly process of a lysine derivative (9-fluorenylmethyloxycarbonyl-l-lysine; Fmoc-Lys) in water-DMSO mixtures was investigated by time-resolved static and dynamic light scattering (SLS and DLS), small-angle X-ray scattering (SAXS), optical microscopy (OM), and scanning electron microscopy (SEM). SLS, DLS, and SAXS indicated liquid–liquid phase separation caused by the addition of water to the DMSO solution of Fmoc-Lys and the formation of spherical droplets of the phase-separating concentrated phase with concentrations as high as 0.6 g/cm3. However, in the colloidal phase-separating solution, the concentrated phase droplets did not grow through the Ostwald ripening process, but OM and SEM implied that a crystal phase of Fmoc-Lys appeared after a long lag phase in the phase-separating solution. This crystallization process for Fmoc-Lys after liquid–liquid phase separation in DMSO-water mixtures has been reproduced semiquantitatively by lattice theory.
ScienceNature.com

Restoration of dystrophin expression in mice by suppressing a nonsense mutation through the incorporation of unnatural amino acids

Approximately 11% of monogenic diseases involve nonsense mutations that are caused by premature termination codons. These codons can in principle be read-through via the site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids to generate full-length proteins with minimal loss of function. Here we report that aminoacyl-tRNA-synthase–tRNA pairs specific for the desired unnatural amino acids can be used to read through a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. We show partial restoration of dystrophin expression in differentiated primary myoblasts (from a mdx mouse model and a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy), and restoration of muscle function in two mouse models: mdx mice, via viral delivery of the engineered tRNA-synthase–tRNA pair intraperitoneally or intramuscularly and of the associated unnatural amino acid intraperitoneally; and mice produced by crossing mdx mice and transgenic mice with a chromosomally integrated pair, via intraperitoneal delivery of the unnatural amino acid. The incorporation of unnatural amino acids to restore endogenous protein expression could be explored for therapeutic use.
ChemistryNature.com

Spatially controlled epitaxial growth of 2D heterostructures via defect engineering using a focused He ion beam

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volume 5, Article number: 70 (2021) Cite this article. The combination of two-dimensional (2D) materials into heterostructures enables the formation of atomically thin devices with designed properties. To achieve a high-density, bottom-up integration, the growth of these 2D heterostructures via van der Waals epitaxy (vdWE) is an attractive alternative to the currently mostly employed mechanical transfer, which is problematic in terms of scaling and reproducibility. Controlling the location of the nuclei formation remains a key challenge in vdWE. Here, a focused He ion beam is used to deterministically place defects in graphene substrates, which serve as preferential nucleation sites for the growth of insulating, 2D hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN). Therewith a mask-free, selective-area vdWE (SAvdWE) is demonstrated, in which nucleation yield and crystal quality of h-BN are controlled by the ion beam parameters used for defect formation. Moreover, h-BN grown via SAvdWE is shown to exhibit electron tunneling characteristics comparable to those of mechanically transferred layers, thereby lying the foundation for a reliable, high-density array fabrication of 2D heterostructures for device integration via defect engineering in 2D substrates.
ScienceNature.com

KUS121 attenuates the progression of monosodium iodoacetate-induced osteoarthritis in rats

Currently there is no effective treatment available for osteoarthritis (OA). We have recently developed Kyoto University Substances (KUSs), ATPase inhibitors specific for valosin-containing protein (VCP), as a novel class of medicine for cellular protection. KUSs suppressed intracellular ATP depletion, endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, and cell death. In this study, we investigated the effects of KUS121 on chondrocyte cell death. In cultured chondrocytes differentiated from ATDC5 cells, KUS121 suppressed the decline in ATP levels and apoptotic cell death under stress conditions induced by TNFα. KUS121 ameliorated TNFα-induced reduction of gene expression in chondrocytes, such as Sox9 and Col2α. KUS121 also suppressed ER stress and cell death in chondrocytes under tunicamycin load. Furthermore, intraperitoneal administration of KUS121 in vivo suppressed chondrocyte loss and proteoglycan reduction in knee joints of a monosodium iodoacetate-induced OA rat model. Moreover, intra-articular administration of KUS121 more prominently reduced the apoptosis of the affected chondrocytes. These results demonstrate that KUS121 protects chondrocytes from stress-induced cell death in vitro and in vivo, and indicate that KUS121 is a promising novel therapeutic agent to prevent the progression of OA.
TechnologyNature.com

A new BiofilmChip device for testing biofilm formation and antibiotic susceptibility

Currently, three major circumstances threaten the management of bacterial infections: increasing antimicrobial resistance, expansion of chronic biofilm-associated infections, and lack of an appropriate approach to treat them. To date, the development of accelerated drug susceptibility testing of biofilms and of new antibiofouling systems has not been achieved despite the availability of different methodologies. There is a need for easy-to-use methods of testing the antibiotic susceptibility of bacteria that form biofilms and for screening new possible antibiofilm strategies. Herein, we present a microfluidic platform with an integrated interdigitated sensor (BiofilmChip). This new device allows an irreversible and homogeneous attachment of bacterial cells of clinical origin, even directly from clinical specimens, and the biofilms grown can be monitored by confocal microscopy or electrical impedance spectroscopy. The device proved to be suitable to study polymicrobial communities, as well as to measure the effect of antimicrobials on biofilms without introducing disturbances due to manipulation, thus better mimicking real-life clinical situations. Our results demonstrate that BiofilmChip is a straightforward tool for antimicrobial biofilm susceptibility testing that could be easily implemented in routine clinical laboratories.

