Niagara Falls Police, Niagara County Sheriff's Office looking for new recruits

The Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office are both actively searching for new recruits.

Both held a question and answer session at Christ Redemption Tabernacle Church, located on 22nd Street, but are hoping others take interest and apply.

According to the Niagara Falls Police Department, August 6 is the last day to sign up for the test with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, and August 12 is the last day to sign up for the Niagara Falls Police Civil Service exam.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Captain Mike Corcoran at 286-4582 or send Captain Corcoran an email at michael.corcoran@niagarafallsny.gov.