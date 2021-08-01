Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Illuminating the cells: transient transformation of citrus to study gene functions and organelle activities related to fruit quality

By Jinli Gong
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough multiple microscopic techniques have been applied to horticultural research, few studies of individual organelles in living fruit cells have been reported to date. In this paper, we established an efficient system for the transient transformation of citrus fruits using an Agrobacterium-mediated method. Kumquat (Fortunella crassifolia Swingle) was used; it exhibits higher transformation efficiency than all citrus fruits that have been tested and a prolonged-expression window. Fruits were transformed with fluorescent reporters, and confocal microscopy and live-cell imaging were used to study their localization and dynamics. Moreover, various pH sensors targeting different subcellular compartments were expressed, and the local pH environments in cells from different plant tissues were compared. The results indicated that vacuoles are most likely the main organelles that contribute to the low pH of citrus fruits. In summary, our method is effective for studying various membrane trafficking events, protein localization, and cell physiology in fruit and can provide new insight into fruit biology research.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citrus Fruits#Living Cells#Fresh Fruit#Introduction Citrus#Arabidopsis13
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
HealthNature.com

Effect of cataract surgery on vision-related quality of life among cataract patients with high myopia: a prospective, case-control observational study

To evaluate the effect of cataract surgery on vision-related quality of life (VR-QOL) in cataract patients with high myopia (HM). In this prospective study, 90 patients with bilateral HM (HM group, mean [SD] age, 62.9 [9.7] years) and 90 age-matched patients with normal axial lengths (ALs) (control group) who underwent phacoemulsification surgery were consecutively included. The VR-QOL was evaluated using the 25-item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) preoperatively and 6 months postoperatively. During the same periods, the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was recorded.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 reprograms host chromatic network to induce immune dysfunction

A recent study conducted at the University of Texas Science Center, Houston, in the USA, has revealed that upon infection, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) alters the host chromatin architecture to suppress antiviral interferon-responsive genes and augment inflammatory genes. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CD8+ T cells show gene-dependent variation in cross-reactivity to human coronaviruses

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), continues to challenge normal social and economic activity. The most baffling aspect of COVID-19 is its apparent unpredictability. While causing no or mild symptoms in a majority of infected individuals, COVID-19...
ScienceNature.com

Malignant cerebral infarction after ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vaccination: a catastrophic variant of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia

Vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia with cerebral venous thrombosis is a syndrome recently described in young adults within two weeks from the first dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine. Here we report two cases of malignant middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarct and thrombocytopenia 9-10 days following ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination. The two cases arrived in our facility around the same time but from different geographical areas, potentially excluding epidemiological links; meanwhile, no abnormality was found in the respective vaccine batches. Patient 1 was a 57-year-old woman who underwent decompressive craniectomy despite two prior, successful mechanical thrombectomies. Patient 2 was a 55-year-old woman who developed a fatal bilateral malignant MCA infarct. Both patients manifested pulmonary and portal vein thrombosis and high level of antibodies to platelet factor 4-polyanion complexes. None of the patients had ever received heparin in the past before stroke onset. Our observations of rare arterial thrombosis may contribute to assessment of possible adverse effects associated with COVID-19 vaccination.
GoogleNature.com

Essential role of a ThPOK autoregulatory loop in the maintenance of mature CD4 T cell identity and function

The transcription factor ThPOK (encoded by the Zbtb7b gene) controls homeostasis and differentiation of mature helper T cells, while opposing their differentiation to CD4+ intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs) in the intestinal mucosa. Thus CD4 IEL differentiation requires ThPOK transcriptional repression via reactivation of the ThPOK transcriptional silencer element (SilThPOK). In the present study, we describe a new autoregulatory loop whereby ThPOK binds to the SilThPOK to maintain its own long-term expression in CD4 T cells. Disruption of this loop in vivo prevents persistent ThPOK expression, leads to genome-wide changes in chromatin accessibility and derepresses the colonic regulatory T (Treg) cell gene expression signature. This promotes selective differentiation of naive CD4 T cells into GITRloPD-1loCD25lo (Triplelo) Treg cells and conversion to CD4+ IELs in the gut, thereby providing dominant protection from colitis. Hence, the ThPOK autoregulatory loop represents a key mechanism to physiologically control ThPOK expression and T cell differentiation in the gut, with potential therapeutic relevance.
ScienceNature.com

Silencing the G-protein coupled receptor 3-salt inducible kinase 2 pathway promotes human β cell proliferation

Loss of pancreatic β cells is the hallmark of type 1 diabetes, for which provision of insulin is the standard of care. While regenerative and stem cell therapies hold the promise of generating single-source or host-matched tissue to obviate immune-mediated complications, these will still require surgical intervention and immunosuppression. Here we report the development of a high-throughput RNAi screening approach to identify upstream pathways that regulate adult human β cell quiescence and demonstrate in a screen of the GPCRome that silencing G-protein coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) leads to human pancreatic β cell proliferation. Loss of GPR3 leads to activation of Salt Inducible Kinase 2 (SIK2), which is necessary and sufficient to drive cell cycle entry, increase β cell mass, and enhance insulin secretion in mice. Taken together, our data show that targeting the GPR3-SIK2 pathway is a potential strategy to stimulate the regeneration of β cells.
CancerNature.com

Identification and characterization of relapse-initiating cells in MLL-rearranged infant ALL by single-cell transcriptomics

Infants with MLL-rearranged infant acute lymphoblastic leukemia (MLL-r iALL) undergo intense therapy to counter a highly aggressive malignancy with survival rates of only 30–40%. The majority of patients initially show therapy response, but in two-thirds of cases the leukemia returns, typically during treatment. The glucocorticoid drug prednisone is established as a major player in the treatment of leukemia and the in vivo response to prednisone monotreatment is currently the best indicator of risk for MLL-r iALL. We used two different single-cell RNA sequencing technologies to analyze the expression of a prednisone-dependent signature, derived from an independent study, in diagnostic bone marrow and peripheral blood biopsies. This allowed us to classify individual leukemic cells as either resistant or sensitive to treatment and show that quantification of these two groups can be used to better predict the occurrence of future relapse in individual patients. This work also sheds light on the nature of the therapy-resistant subpopulation of relapse-initiating cells. Leukemic cells associated with high relapse risk are characterized by basal activation of glucocorticoid response, smaller size, and a quiescent gene expression program with cell stemness properties. These results improve current risk stratification and elucidate leukemic therapy-resistant subpopulations at diagnosis.
HealthNature.com

No evidence for differential gene expression in major depressive disorder PBMCs, but robust evidence of elevated biological ageing

The increasingly compelling data supporting the involvement of immunobiological mechanisms in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) might provide some explanation forthe variance in this heterogeneous condition. Peripheral blood measures of cytokines and chemokines constitute the bulk of evidence, with consistent meta-analytic data implicating raised proinflammatory cytokines such as IL6, IL1β and TNF. Among the potential mechanisms linking immunobiological changes to affective neurobiology is the accelerated biological ageing seen in MDD, particularly via the senescence associated secretory phenotype (SASP). However, the cellular source of immunobiological markers remains unclear. Pre-clinical evidence suggests a role for peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC), thus here we aimed to explore the transcriptomic profile using RNA sequencing in PBMCs in a clinical sample of people with various levels of depression and treatment response comparing it with that in healthy controls (HCs). There were three groups with major depressive disorder (MDD): treatment-resistant (n = 94), treatment-responsive (n = 47) and untreated (n = 46). Healthy controls numbered 44. Using PBMCs gene expression analysis was conducted using RNAseq to a depth of 54.5 million reads. Differential gene expression analysis was performed using DESeq2. The data showed no robust signal differentiating MDD and HCs. There was, however, significant evidence of elevated biological ageing in MDD vs HC. Biological ageing was evident in these data as a transcriptional signature of 888 age-associated genes (adjusted p < 0.05, absolute log2fold > 0.6) that also correlated strongly with chronological age (spearman correlation coefficient of 0.72). Future work should expand clinical sample sizes and reduce clinical heterogeneity. Exploration of RNA-seq signatures in other leukocyte populations and single cell RNA sequencing may help uncover more subtle differences. However, currently the subtlety of any PBMC signature mitigates against its convincing use as a diagnostic or predictive biomarker.
HealthNature.com

Simultaneous disruption of PRC2 and enhancer function underlies histone H3.3-K27M oncogenic activity in human hindbrain neural stem cells

Driver mutations in genes encoding histone H3 proteins resulting in p.Lys27Met substitutions (H3-K27M) are frequent in pediatric midline brain tumors. However, the precise mechanisms by which H3-K27M causes tumor initiation remain unclear. Here, we use human hindbrain neural stem cells to model the consequences of H3.3-K27M on the epigenomic landscape in a relevant developmental context. Genome-wide mapping of epitope-tagged histone H3.3 revealed that both the wild type and the K27M mutant incorporate abundantly at pre-existing active enhancers and promoters, and to a lesser extent at Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2)-bound regions. At active enhancers, H3.3-K27M leads to focal H3K27ac loss, decreased chromatin accessibility and reduced transcriptional expression of nearby neurodevelopmental genes. In addition, H3.3-K27M deposition at a subset of PRC2 target genes leads to increased PRC2 and PRC1 binding and augmented transcriptional repression that can be partially reversed by PRC2 inhibitors. Our work suggests that, rather than imposing de novo transcriptional circuits, H3.3-K27M drives tumorigenesis by locking initiating cells in their pre-existing, immature epigenomic state, via disruption of PRC2 and enhancer functions.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression analysis method integration and co-expression module detection applied to rare glucide metabolism disorders using ExpHunterSuite

High-throughput gene expression analysis is widely used. However, analysis is not straightforward. Multiple approaches should be applied and methods to combine their results implemented and investigated. We present methodology for the comprehensive analysis of expression data, including co-expression module detection and result integration via data-fusion, threshold based methods, and a Naïve Bayes classifier trained on simulated data. Application to rare-disease model datasets confirms existing knowledge related to immune cell infiltration and suggest novel hypotheses including the role of calcium channels. Application to simulated and spike-in experiments shows that combining multiple methods using consensus and classifiers leads to optimal results. ExpHunter Suite is implemented as an R/Bioconductor package available from https://bioconductor.org/packages/ExpHunterSuite. It can be applied to model and non-model organisms and can be run modularly in R; it can also be run from the command line, allowing scalability with large datasets. Code and reports for the studies are available from https://github.com/fmjabato/ExpHunterSuiteExamples.
CancerNature.com

EGFR activation limits the response of liver cancer to lenvatinib

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)—the most common form of liver cancer—is an aggressive malignancy with few effective treatment options1. Lenvatinib is a small-molecule inhibitor of multiple receptor tyrosine kinases that is used for the treatment of patients with advanced HCC, but this drug has only limited clinical benefit2. Here, using a kinome-centred CRISPR–Cas9 genetic screen, we show that inhibition of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is synthetic lethal with lenvatinib in liver cancer. The combination of the EGFR inhibitor gefitinib and lenvatinib displays potent anti-proliferative effects in vitro in liver cancer cell lines that express EGFR and in vivo in xenografted liver cancer cell lines, immunocompetent mouse models and patient-derived HCC tumours in mice. Mechanistically, inhibition of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) by lenvatinib treatment leads to feedback activation of the EGFR–PAK2–ERK5 signalling axis, which is blocked by EGFR inhibition. Treatment of 12 patients with advanced HCC who were unresponsive to lenvatinib treatment with the combination of lenvatinib plus gefitinib (trial identifier NCT04642547) resulted in meaningful clinical responses. The combination therapy identified here may represent a promising strategy for the approximately 50% of patients with advanced HCC who have high levels of EGFR.
ScienceNature.com

Altered oral and gut microbiota and its association with SARS-CoV-2 viral load in COVID-19 patients during hospitalization

The human oral and gut commensal microbes play vital roles in the development and maintenance of immune homeostasis, while its association with susceptibility and severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection is barely understood. In this study, we investigated the dynamics of the oral and intestinal flora before and after the clearance of SARS-CoV-2 in 53 COVID-19 patients, and then examined their microbiome alterations in comparison to 76 healthy individuals. A total of 140 throat swab samples and 81 fecal samples from these COVID-19 patients during hospitalization, and 44 throat swab samples and 32 fecal samples from sex and age-matched healthy individuals were collected and then subjected to 16S rRNA sequencing and viral load inspection. We found that SARS-CoV-2 infection was associated with alterations of the microbiome community in patients as indicated by both alpha and beta diversity indexes. Several bacterial taxa were identified related to SARS-CoV-2 infection, wherein elevated Granulicatella and Rothia mucilaginosa were found in both oral and gut microbiome. The SARS-CoV-2 viral load in those samples was also calculated to identify potential dynamics between COVID-19 and the microbiome. These findings provide a meaningful baseline for microbes in the digestive tract of COVID-19 patients and will shed light on new dimensions for disease pathophysiology, potential microbial biomarkers, and treatment strategies for COVID-19.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study examines the host and viral factors that drive SARS-CoV-2 evolution

The plasticity of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) genome has resulted in the development of several variants of concern (VOCs), largely due to mutations to the spike protein that enhance affinity towards the ACE2 receptor. Constant monitoring for the development of these and other mutations that enhance...
ScienceNature.com

AML1/ETO and its function as a regulator of gene transcription via epigenetic mechanisms

The chromosomal translocation t(8;21) and the resulting oncofusion gene AML1/ETO have long served as a prototypical genetic lesion to model and understand leukemogenesis. In this review, we describe the wide-ranging role of AML1/ETO in AML leukemogenesis, with a particular focus on the aberrant epigenetic regulation of gene transcription driven by this AML-defining mutation. We begin by analyzing how structural changes secondary to distinct genomic breakpoints and splice changes, as well as posttranscriptional modifications, influence AML1/ETO protein function. Next, we characterize how AML1/ETO recruits chromatin-modifying enzymes to target genes and how the oncofusion protein alters chromatin marks, transcription factor binding, and gene expression. We explore the specific impact of these global changes in the epigenetic network facilitated by the AML1/ETO oncofusion on cellular processes and leukemic growth. Furthermore, we define the genetic landscape of AML1/ETO-positive AML, presenting the current literature concerning the incidence of cooperating mutations in genes such as KIT, FLT3, and NRAS. Finally, we outline how alterations in transcriptional regulation patterns create potential vulnerabilities that may be exploited by epigenetically active agents and other therapeutics.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Comparison of ocular surface assessment and adherence between preserved and preservative-free latanoprost in glaucoma: a parallel-grouped randomized trial

Given that nonadherence is related to subject characteristics and drug tolerance and preserved eye drops tend to be more intolerable than preservative-free ones, we conducted a phase 4, parallel-grouped, investigator-blind, active-control, randomized, multicenter study. A total of 51 patients with intraocular pressure (IOP) ≥ 15 mmHg diagnosed with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension were randomly assigned to the preserved latanoprost group (n = 26) and the preservative-free latanoprost group (n = 25). The efficacy variables were corneal/conjunctival staining grade, Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI), adherence at 12 weeks after the first administration; corneal/conjunctival staining grade at 4 weeks; and IOP, tear break-up time (TBUT), and hyperemia score at 4 and 12 weeks. The safety variables included visual acuity and drug tolerance questionnaire results. There was no statistically significant difference in corneal/conjunctival staining grade, OSDI, or TBUT between the groups at 4 and 12 weeks. However, the adherence rate was higher and the hyperemia score was lower in the preservative-free group than in the preserved group. The severity and duration of stinging/burning sensation were lower in the preservative-free group than in the preserved group. Overall, preservative-free latanoprost showed better ocular tolerance assessed by hyperemia scores and stinging/burning symptoms following higher adherence than preserved latanoprost.
CancerNature.com

The anti-diabetic effects of NAG-1/GDF15 on HFD/STZ-induced mice

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug-activated gene-1 (NAG-1) plays a role in various diseases. Here, the anti-diabetic effects of NAG-1 were evaluated using a high-fat diet/streptozotocin-induced diabetic mouse model. NAG-1-overexpressing transgenic (NAG-1 Tg) mice exhibited lower body weight, fasting blood glucose levels, and serum insulin levels than wild-type (WT) mice. The homeostatic model assessment of insulin resistance scores of NAG-1 Tg mice were lower than those of WT mice. Hematoxylin and eosin staining revealed a smaller lipid droplet size in the adipose tissues, lower lipid accumulation in the hepatocytes, and larger beta cell area in the pancreas of NAG-1 Tg mice than in those of WT mice. Immunohistochemical analysis revealed downregulated expression of cleaved caspase-3, an apoptosis marker, in the beta cells of NAG-1 Tg mice. Adiponectin and leptin mRNA levels were upregulated and downregulated in NAG-1 Tg mice, respectively. Additionally, the expression of IRS1/PI3K/AKT signaling pathway components, especially Foxo1, which regulates gluconeogenesis in the muscle and white adipose tissue, was downregulated in NAG-1 Tg mice. Furthermore, NAG-1 overexpression promoted the expression of As160 in both muscles and adipocytes, and the mRNA levels of the NLRP3 pathway members were downregulated in NAG-1 Tg mice. Our findings suggest that NAG-1 expression alleviates diabetes in mice.
ScienceNature.com

Periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in mice

The treatment of periodontitis has numerous positive effects on established chronic health conditions, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. However, ethical considerations do limit the establishment of human trials to investigate whether periodontitis promotes the early stages of chronic conditions. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in hyperlipidemic apolipoprotein E gene-deficient (ApoE-/-) mice. Forty-five 8-week-old ApoE-/- mice were challenged by oral lavage with Porphyromonas gingivalis and Streptococcus gordonii for 4 weeks. A subgroup of animals (n = 15–17/group) was placed in a metabolic chamber immediately before euthanasia at 4 weeks to measure VO2/CO2 concentrations and voluntary locomotion. In infected and control animals alveolar bone levels were measured by x-ray imaging and endothelial function was determined by measuring endothelial-dependent vasorelaxation of aortic rings. The mRNA expression levels of serum amyloid A and tumor necrosis factor were determined in liver tissues by qRT PCR and protein concentrations in serum by ELISA. Caecal contents were analysed by sequencing to determine changes to the gut microbiota to investigate linkages between microbiome and systemic changes. The results showed that oral lavage of P. gingivalis and S. gordonii for 4 weeks, initiated periodontitis in ApoE-/- mice, similar to the human situation. The oral inflammation was accompanied by a significant increase in mRNA expression of pro-inflammatory mediators serum amyloid A1 and tumor necrosis factor in the liver. Mice with periodontitis also exhibited impaired endothelial-dependent vasorelaxation responses to acetylcholine. This systemic response was connected to increased energy expenditure, locomotion and respiratory quotient. No differences were detected in caecal microbiota between the infected and control animals. Overall, this is the first report that provide evidence that periodontitis induces endothelial dysfunction in mice. Other systemic responses observed in response to the local reaction need further investigation. The study suggests that early prevention of periodontitis may help limit the early stages of endothelial dysfunction that is linked to atherogenesis in humans.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Lab-on-a Chip Expands Functional Studies of Enzyme Variants

Just because an enzyme has an active site doesn’t mean the rest of the enzyme should be disregarded, as though it were so much dead weight. It influences enzyme function, if only by keeping the enzyme from unraveling and losing its function altogether. The rest of the enzyme may also fine-tune enzyme function in ways that are rather more subtle—too subtle, alas, to be determined without the patient study of enzyme variants, that is, versions of the enzyme that incorporate one or more mutations. Because studying how mutations affect enzyme function is such a painstaking business, the mutations that are assessed tend to be close to—you guessed it—the active site.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

GRP78 determines glioblastoma sensitivity to UBA1 inhibition-induced UPR signaling and cell death

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is an extremely aggressive brain tumor for which new therapeutic approaches are urgently required. Unfolded protein response (UPR) plays an important role in the progression of GBM and is a promising target for developing novel therapeutic interventions. We identified ubiquitin-activating enzyme 1 (UBA1) inhibitor TAK-243 that can strongly induce UPR in GBM cells. In this study, we evaluated the functional activity and mechanism of TAK-243 in preclinical models of GBM. TAK-243 significantly inhibited the survival, proliferation, and colony formation of GBM cell lines and primary GBM cells. It also revealed a significant anti-tumor effect on a GBM PDX animal model and prolonged the survival time of tumor-bearing mice. Notably, TAK-243 more effectively inhibited the survival and self-renewal ability of glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs) than GBM cells. Importantly, we found that the expression level of GRP78 is a key factor in determining the sensitivity of differentiated GBM cells or GSCs to TAK-243. Mechanistically, UBA1 inhibition disrupts global protein ubiquitination in GBM cells, thereby inducing ER stress and UPR. UPR activates the PERK/ATF4 and IRE1α/XBP signaling axes. These findings indicate that UBA1 inhibition could be an attractive strategy that may be potentially used in the treatment of patients with GBM, and GRP78 can be used as a molecular marker for personalized treatment by targeting UBA1.
EngineeringNature.com

Mitochondrial adaptor TRAK2 activates and functionally links opposing kinesin and dynein motors

Mitochondria are transported along microtubules by opposing kinesin and dynein motors. Kinesin-1 and dynein-dynactin are linked to mitochondria by TRAK proteins, but it is unclear how TRAKs coordinate these motors. We used single-molecule imaging of cell lysates to show that TRAK2 robustly activates kinesin-1 for transport toward the microtubule plus-end. TRAK2 is also a novel dynein activating adaptor that utilizes a conserved coiled-coil motif to interact with dynein to promote motility toward the microtubule minus-end. However, dynein-mediated TRAK2 transport is minimal unless the dynein-binding protein LIS1 is present at a sufficient level. Using co-immunoprecipitation and co-localization experiments, we demonstrate that TRAK2 forms a complex containing both kinesin-1 and dynein-dynactin. These motors are functionally linked by TRAK2 as knockdown of either kinesin-1 or dynein-dynactin reduces the initiation of TRAK2 transport toward either microtubule end. We propose that TRAK2 coordinates kinesin-1 and dynein-dynactin as an interdependent motor complex, providing integrated control of opposing motors for the proper transport of mitochondria.

Comments / 0

Community Policy