Illuminating the cells: transient transformation of citrus to study gene functions and organelle activities related to fruit quality
Although multiple microscopic techniques have been applied to horticultural research, few studies of individual organelles in living fruit cells have been reported to date. In this paper, we established an efficient system for the transient transformation of citrus fruits using an Agrobacterium-mediated method. Kumquat (Fortunella crassifolia Swingle) was used; it exhibits higher transformation efficiency than all citrus fruits that have been tested and a prolonged-expression window. Fruits were transformed with fluorescent reporters, and confocal microscopy and live-cell imaging were used to study their localization and dynamics. Moreover, various pH sensors targeting different subcellular compartments were expressed, and the local pH environments in cells from different plant tissues were compared. The results indicated that vacuoles are most likely the main organelles that contribute to the low pH of citrus fruits. In summary, our method is effective for studying various membrane trafficking events, protein localization, and cell physiology in fruit and can provide new insight into fruit biology research.www.nature.com
