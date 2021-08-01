Cancel
Unidentified Noise Keeping Suitland Residents Up at Night

By Darcy Spencer
NBC Washington
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Suitland, Maryland, say an unidentified siren sounds off regularly through the night, making it difficult to sleep. They want to know where the noise is coming from and they want it to stop so they can get some sleep. “It sounds kind of like a combination of a...

www.nbcwashington.com

