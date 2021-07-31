Cancel
Vallejo, CA

59-year-old man dies in Vallejo traffic collision, second driver hospitalized

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALLEJO, Calif. - One man died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Redwood Street in Vallejo early Friday morning, police said. A 59-year-old man was driving westbound in the 2600 block of Redwood Street around 5 a.m. when he made a turning movement and collided with another vehicle, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

