In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are handful of quick hits as the NHL Expansion Draft is creeping up on Wednesday. There are news and rumor nuggets surrounding the Colorado Avalanche and Gabriel Landeskog, the Seattle Kraken and who they might take or avoid taking, speculation about possible Kraken signings and trades, and an update on a couple teams still in the Jack Eichel trade sweepstakes. Finally, have the Kraken already made their selection when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs?