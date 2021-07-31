This radio-wave therapy may boost survival in liver cancer

In a new study from Wake Forest School of Medicine, researchers found that a targeted therapy using non-thermal radio waves is safe to use in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

The therapy also showed a benefit in overall survival.

HCC accounts for nearly 90% of all liver cancers, and current survival rates are between six and 20 months. Currently, there are limited treatment options for patients with this advanced liver cancer.

In the study, the team used a device that can deliver cancer-specific, amplitude-modulated radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (AM RF EMF) programmed specifically for the liver disease.

The frequencies used are specific to the patient’s type of cancer as identified through tumor biopsies or blood work.

The device, TheraBionic P1, is a hand-held device that emits radio frequencies via a spoon-shaped antenna, which is placed on the patient’s tongue during treatment.

It is administered three times a day for one hour to deliver low levels of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields throughout the patient’s body.

In previous studies, the device was shown to block the growth of liver cancer cells in the body without damaging healthy cells.

For the current study, 18 patients with advanced HCC received treatment with the device.

The team found an improvement in overall survival of more than 30% in patients with well-preserved liver function and also in those with more severe disease.

They also tracked side effects, and no patients stopped TheraBionic P1 treatment because of adverse reactions.

The study shows a benefit in overall survival, and the treatment isn’t associated with any strong side effects.

Now two additional clinical trials are underway.

The study is published in 4Open, a journal published by EDP Sciences. One author of the study is Boris Pasche, M.D., Ph.D.

