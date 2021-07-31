Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

This radio-wave therapy may boost survival in liver cancer

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pogPr_0bE43m0J00

In a new study from Wake Forest School of Medicine, researchers found that a targeted therapy using non-thermal radio waves is safe to use in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer.

The therapy also showed a benefit in overall survival.

HCC accounts for nearly 90% of all liver cancers, and current survival rates are between six and 20 months. Currently, there are limited treatment options for patients with this advanced liver cancer.

In the study, the team used a device that can deliver cancer-specific, amplitude-modulated radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (AM RF EMF) programmed specifically for the liver disease.

The frequencies used are specific to the patient’s type of cancer as identified through tumor biopsies or blood work.

The device, TheraBionic P1, is a hand-held device that emits radio frequencies via a spoon-shaped antenna, which is placed on the patient’s tongue during treatment.

It is administered three times a day for one hour to deliver low levels of radiofrequency electromagnetic fields throughout the patient’s body.

In previous studies, the device was shown to block the growth of liver cancer cells in the body without damaging healthy cells.

For the current study, 18 patients with advanced HCC received treatment with the device.

The team found an improvement in overall survival of more than 30% in patients with well-preserved liver function and also in those with more severe disease.

They also tracked side effects, and no patients stopped TheraBionic P1 treatment because of adverse reactions.

The study shows a benefit in overall survival, and the treatment isn’t associated with any strong side effects.

Now two additional clinical trials are underway.

If you care about liver health, please read studies about this statin drug could lower liver cancer risk and findings of liver problems linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about liver diseases, please see recent studies about compound in old cheese may help prevent liver cancer and results showing that keto diet could help you lose weight, but also harm your liver health.

The study is published in 4Open, a journal published by EDP Sciences. One author of the study is Boris Pasche, M.D., Ph.D.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

79K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#Liver Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Hcc#Therabionic#Journal#Edp Sciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Keto
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Which drug can harm your liver most?

In a new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers found how common hospitalized patients develop liver injury from taking different medications. The study is from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital. One author is DaiHong Guo. In the study, the team analyzed the records of...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Obesity may increase survival in this cancer

In a new study from San Raffaele University in Italy, researchers found obese patients with a form of advanced prostate cancer survive longer than overweight and normal-weight patients. They followed more than 1500 patients over three years and found patients classed as obese—with a BMI over 30—had a 10% higher...
CancerMedicalXpress

MasSpec Pen shows promise in pancreatic cancer surgery

A diagnostic tool called the MasSpec Pen has been tested for the first time in pancreatic cancer patients during surgery. The device is shown to accurately identify tissues and surgical margins directly in patients and differentiate healthy and cancerous tissue from banked pancreas samples. At about 15 seconds per analysis, the method is more than 100 times as fast as the current gold standard diagnostic, Frozen Section Analysis. The ability to accurately identify margins between healthy and cancerous tissue in pancreatic cancer surgeries can give patients the greatest chance of survival.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have Lung Cancer

Over the next two decades, the most common cancers in America will change, according to a new report in JAMA Network Open—with lung cancer dropping from second to third most common. As with any type of cancer, early detection is a key factor when it comes to chances of survival. So what are the signs and symptoms to look out for? The most common symptoms of lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, are the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss this urgent news: Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancersouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Well-Known Reporter Turns to Fitness to Fight Rare, Aggressive Cancer

Meg Kinnard makes quick work of a maze of heavy weights and intimidating, high tech machines. Her lean muscles flex against the metal. Sweat beads on her freshly shaven head. The 40-year-old appears more like a superhero than a woman fighting for her life, especially as she talks about saving others.
CancerPosted by
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Cancergeorgiahealthnews.com

Channel 2 anchor diagnosed with brain cancer

Months after two masses were discovered in her brain, Channel 2 Action News Anchor Jovita Moore asked us to share that she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The WSB-TV veteran anchor underwent surgery in April days after doctors discovered the masses. We now know those tumors are a cancer called glioblastoma.
Women's HealthPosted by
People

Woman Whose Doctors 'Brushed Off' Her Stomach Growth Learns She Has a 13-Lb. Ovarian Tumor

Blogger Chanté Burkett is urging others to advocate for their health after doctors "brushed off" her stomach growth that turned out to be a 13-lb. ovarian tumor. In December, the 33-year-old noticed that her stomach had become "semi-hard," and she was dealing with "severe pelvic pain" and vomiting. Burkett initially thought she had eaten something that wasn't sitting well with her, but the symptoms persisted for weeks.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This depression drug can help stop growth of cancer

In a recent study published in Molecular Cancer Therapeutics, researchers found that the antidepressant sertraline inhibits the growth of cancer cells. It targets a metabolic addiction that allows different types of cancer to grow. The study is at KU Leuven. One author is Professor Kim De Keersmaecker. Cancer cells use...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
UPI News

New drug may lower blood clot risk following surgery, study finds

July 19 (UPI) -- The drug abelacimab prevents blood clots in patients undergoing knee replacement surgery, a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found. Abelacimab, developed by Cambridge, Mass.-based Anthos Therapeutics, reduced the risk for blood clots in people who had the procedure by about 80% compared with the blood-thinner enoxaparin, the data showed.
CancerNature.com

A new treatment combination for liver cancer

Gefitinib with lenvatinib shows promising antitumor activity in patients whose cancers had progressed on lenvatinib monotherapy. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Treatment options are limited for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer. The multi-kinase inhibitor lenvatinib is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy