Giants To Sign Joe Looney

On the Dallas Cowboys offensive roster, there have been two backup positions that have been the focus of speculation this offseason. One is an obvious one – backup quarterback. Anything to do with quarterback is always a source of fascination, and with Dak Prescott coming off a major injury in 2020, the speculation about his backup was naturally at a high level. That resolution is still unknown although Gilbert Garrett seems to have the inside track, but coach Mike McCarthy continues to uphold the prospects of Ben DiNucci. The backup QB story hasn’t seen it’s final chapter written just yet.