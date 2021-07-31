Sounders vs Earthquakes, recap: while my keyboard gently weeps

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders dropped a second consecutive home game, losing 1-0 to the San Jose Earthquakes. The first 45 minutes was all Sounders, as they dominated in almost every category except for the one that matters most. While Seattle had more and better chances, the two shots they put on goal were kept out by JT Marcinkowski.San Jose’s first shot on goal came in first-half stoppage time and managed to find the back of the net, sending the two teams into halftime with the Earthquakes leading 1-0. The Sounders had a couple of chances in the second half, but the Earthquakes were the side to apparently score the second goal of the game, when Chris Wondolowski put the ball in the back of the net. Fortunately for the Sounders, the play was eventually called back as the ball had gone out of bounds in the build-up. Ultimately a good first half for the Sounders was undone by a series of errors to end the first half and a disappointing showing in the second half. Seattle has a chance to turn things around on Wednesday night, as they host FC Dallas at 7:00 PM.