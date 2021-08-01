Cancel
Nashville, TN

All Vanderbilt University visitors must wear mask indoors beginning Aug. 2

By Anthony Glover
Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Vanderbilt University has updated its visitor policy to be in accordance with recent changes to CDC guidelines after consulting with public health experts. Whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, visitors of Vanderbilt's campus must wear a mask indoors, beginning August 2, according to the school. At this time, there are no protocol changes for Vanderbilt students, faculty and staff who have been vaccinated.

