Los Angeles County, CA

LA County posts 3,318 new COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths; vaccine access expanded on Sunday

By Staff and news service reports
Whittier Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the relentless Delta variant widening its reach in the region, Los Angeles County reported 3,318 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Saturday, July 31. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals continued to spike as well, rising from 1,008 on Friday to 1,071, according to state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care dropped by one to 231.

