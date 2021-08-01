Cancel
Saint Louis Park, MN

Application period is open for St. Louis Park arts and culture grants

hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

Individual artists, collectives, formal or informal groups may apply for funding for arts and culture activities to take place in St. Louis Park in 2022. Funding is available for arts and culture projects that connect people and communities, enliven public spaces and promote resident health and wellbeing. Applicants do not need to live in St. Louis Park, but projects must take place within the city. The maximum grant award is $15,000 with average grant size of $5,000.

