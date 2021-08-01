Farm Bureau food concession to sell food through windows
The Monroe County Farm Bureau food concession will have a different look this year and dining format due to concerns about COVID-19. The popular eatery called “Korner Kitchen” and located just east of the sheep and hog barns will not be open to in-person dining. Instead, the bureau will sell pork burgers, barbecue beef, chili dogs, brats and other hot food and drinks through a walk-through format outside, said Jim Setzler, chairman of the concession for the past five years.www.monroenews.com
