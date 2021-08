SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in the South Bay were battling a brush fire burning along Coyote Creek, near homes and businesses in North San Jose and Milpitas The fire, which was dubbed the McCarthy Fire, was originally reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the 500 block of Mill River Lane just southeast of the Cisco complex in San Jose. McCarthey Fire burns near Coyote Creek in North San Jose, July 27, 2021. (CBS) By Tuesday night, flareups were still occurring. Residents in the area of the fire were advised to shelter in place, though no evacuation orders have been issued. Many...