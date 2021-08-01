Washington Township's Randy Roberts, The Times 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year, finds ways to connect

This week WCV Baseball Coach John Wheeler joined me for the PM Sports Page. Here’s a little bit of our discussion. The Wildcats improvement has been mentioned a lot this offseason. Hitting was no different, the team was led by Braiden Beane. Here’s what Wheeler had to say about his performance. “I think he’s one our leaders on the team. One of the captains. This season he knew he’d be more in that role. He was just so focused all year from last year.”