Washington Township's Randy Roberts, The Times 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year, finds ways to connect
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — One month removed from winning a state championship, Randy Roberts is still kicking himself. “The state will send us a DVD of that game. I’ll look forward to watching it,” The Times 2021 Coach of the Year said. “I guess the most reflection I have done are the mistakes I made coaching that game. That’s where I’m at. There are some things I wish I would’ve done. Talking about being demanding of the kids, I think they also know that I’m pretty demanding of myself.”www.nwitimes.com
Comments / 0