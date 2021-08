A lot of people are saying that the BMW Z8 is the one car to get right now. That may be, but prices for the roadster have been going up for a while now, and if you want to make some money off it, you might want to be careful. At the same time, there are people out there who aren’t in it for the profits but they just want to buy and enjoy a proper Z8 because of what it stands for. In that case, the guys from Bring-a-Trailer might have something just for you.