New Products 7/28/21 w/ Adafruit MCP9601 (MCP96L01) I2C Thermocouple Amplifier – STEMMA QT /Qwiic!

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Left & Right Mecanum Wheel Pair – 48mm Diameter – TT Motor or Cross Axle (2-pack) If you're unfamiliar with mecanum wheels, this Matching Left & Right pack of 48mm Diameter Mecanum Wheels may resemble everyday chunky wheels Frankenstein'd out of mini hair curler rollers. In reality, they are very cool, omnidirectional wheels with rollers that are supported by ball-bearings, allowing a four-wheeled robot to move in any direction. There are nine rubber beads around the perimeter of each wheel that lets it grip the floor when moving sideways.

blog.adafruit.com

Agricultureadafruit.com

ADABOX 019 UNBOXING LIVE on Ask an Engineer TONIGHT! 7/28/21 @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #adabox019 @digikey #MAKEWITHDIGIKEY

JOIN US at 8pm Eastern Time TONIGHT, 7/28/2021 for the live Unboxing of AdaBox 019 — We'll have a Q&A, live demos, and more!. Get ready to tune in for a special AdaBox 019 Unboxing take-over on Ask an Engineer! Join John Park, a.k.a. Jack Parkheimer at 8pm ET / 5pm PT TONIGHT! Wednesday, 7/28/2021 for the live Unboxing of AdaBox 019 — Ladyada and Mr. Ladyada will be in the chat to answer your questions!
Scienceadafruit.com

Solving Modern Citrus Problems with Ancient Varieties

In the ongoing race to find a solution to the devastating citrus greening disease, University of Florida scientists may find the path to the future by looking to the past. In a new study, published in Nature Communications, UF's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences collaborated with an international team of scientists and analyzed 69 genomes from the East Asian mandarin family, alongside their mainland Asian relatives, revealing a far-ranging story of isolation, long-distance travel and hybridization.
Computersadafruit.com

Electronic Dice With Arduino Nano

The electronic dice presented here, built around a tiny Arduino Nano board, mimics the dice we play in different games like snake and ladders the most popular. Plastic and wooden dice are subject to wear and tear with time and might show biasing toward a specific number defying theory of randomness and the player as well. As this dice is completely electronic and programmed with zero bias this makes it an idle to rely on. It has a bright red light display and cheers sound when a player gets the highest number 6 of his best luck. So, let us play a new game today!
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi transforms old analogue film camera to digital

If you have an old analog DLR camera you would like to convert to a digital camera you may be interested in a new project featured on the Raspberry Pi Blog which uses a Raspberry Pi zero and official Pi Zero camera to carry out the transformation. Created by YouTuber "befinitiv" the build replaces the old-fashioned camera film roll with a digital cartridge equipped with a Pi Zero camera with the lens removed, small LiPo battery, Pi Zero W DC to DC convertor to boost the power supply to +5V and took just two hours to complete.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Building a Raspberry Pi Warehouse Shipping Tracker

In the TotalBoat warehouse, they had a data deadzone at the shipping station when determining final package processing times. They decided to create a shipping tracker using a touchscreen Raspberry Pi housed in an aluminum case. In this video, they run through the trial and error process they went through...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CANFDuino open source CAN bus Arduino board

Developers, engineers and Arduino enthusiasts may be interested in a new open source piece of hardware designed for CAN bus Arduino projects. Combining several essential features into one complete "ready-to-modify" package say its creators. The hardware includes dual CANFD bus ports, SD card slot, and a multitude of analog/digital IO and will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

DevBoard Watch: Digi LoRaWAN Starter Kit

One for those interested in the LoRaWAN standard for low-power WAN, and IoT perhaps – Digi has announced an end-to-end LoRaWAN Starter Kit. It's Arduino and ST Nucleo friendly. Digi International says it is built on technology from its recent acquisition of Haxiot, a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) specialist.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Speedrum drum sampler instrument plugin by Apisonic Labs

Apisonic Labs has launched a new drum/percussion sampler plugin designed to be fast and easy for use. The MPC-style Speedrum instrument features 32 pads with essential effects and 8 sample layers per pad. Speedrum features. Easy-to-use user interface. 16 stereo outputs. Saving and Loading of drum kits. Multi-pad editing, copy...
Visual Artadafruit.com

Kinetic Display Water Simulations by @motus-art #ArtTuesday

8-6-2021 (August 6, 2021) is the Snakiest day of the year and it's also this year's CircuitPython Day! The day highlights all things CircuitPython and Python on Hardware. See you there!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit's Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi weather clock project

If you are searching for a project to keep you busy over the summer months you may be interested in this unique Raspberry Pi weather station clock created by YouTuber "The Digital Vagrant" after the idea from friend Eli. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique weather clock which uses a Raspberry Pi mini PC together with a Pimoroni 4″ touchscreen. Once built the Raspberry Pi weather station project allows you to quickly check the daily weather forecast before leaving your house.
NFLadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Using Web NFC #AdafruitLearningSystem #WebNFC @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: Using Web NFC by Anne Barela. NFC stands for Near Field Communications and is a short range wireless technology operating at 13.56 MHz. Short range really means short range: in order to communicate, the devices have to be just a few centimeters apart or less.

