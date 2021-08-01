Cancel
Grant County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Stevens by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Grant; Stevens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRANT AND NORTHERN STEVENS COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Moscow, moving west at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moscow.

Moscow, KS
Stevens County, KS
Grant County, KS
