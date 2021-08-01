Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Chucky’ Trailer: A Killer Movie Franchise Heads to TV

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Child’s Play has been a staple of the horror sections in video stores and streaming sites for decades. This fall, it heads to television for the first time with Chucky, a new series that’s premiering on USA Network and Syfy this fall. Rather than a reboot (there was already a Child’s Play movie reboot a few years ago; it didn’t go great), this series is a continuation of the same storyline that began with the very first Chucky movie back in 1988. The show is created by Don Mancini, who conceived the franchise in the first place, and has been involved in almost every movie to this point. They’ve even brought back Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killer Movie#Usa Network#American#Syfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Awesome Serial Killer Movies Based on True Stories

People love stories about serial killers, it’s hard to say why and it’s even harder to comprehend the true nature of it, but folks are drawn to these stories and as a result, so are the actors that take on the roles. There are plenty of serial killer movies that have little if anything to do with a real-life killer, but there are also quite a few that are based on true stories and take on a life of their own. Those stories are perhaps some of the most detestable and disturbing since there’s a possibility that such things really have happened and there is the reality that some of these things did happen in the past, and there were people out there that made them happen. That level of depravity is hard for a lot of people to understand since it tends to take a mind that’s well past the sane mark and a lot of people don’t want to admit that they can entertain such thoughts. But oh, do they enjoy watching the result that comes from such thinking since there are plenty of people that are more than happy to sit down and watch as someone emulates one serial killer or another on screen. In some cases, the actors are so good at what they’re doing that they give people chills. But at the end of the day, it has to be said that a lot of people have a touch of the sickness that it takes to get into this type of material, they just don’t want to own up to it.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Chucky Full Trailer Arrives and Makes a New Friend in the Child's Play Sequel

Chucky will be back to doing what he does best in October as revealed in an all-new Chucky trailer from Syfy. Straight out of [email protected] on Sunday, the network released the full trailer for the anticipated horror series that will bring back the original Chucky for much more murder and mayhem. The trailer, along with the full [email protected] panel, have both since been released online, and you can check them out below.
MoviesComicBook

Chucky Reveals First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021

Later this week, the calendar flips to August and soon, spooky season will be right around the corner. SYFY and USA Network are getting a leg up on the celebration by releasing the first trailer for Chucky, the networks' new revival featuring the murderous doll. Ignoring Orion's 2019 reboot, Chucky is set sometime after the events of Cult of Chucky and serves as a direct sequel to that film. While the main cast is largely different, Brad Dourif is returning as the voice of the titular character, and other actors from the film franchise — namely Jennifer Tilly — will return in recurring roles.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Trailer Released

A new trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks season two has landed. Paramount+ released the official trailer for season two of the half-hour animated comedy set in the Star Trek universe during the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. The Star Trek: Lower Decks season two virtual panel was one half of the Star Trek Universe panel that kicked off Paramount+'s Comic-Con@Home Peak Animation programming block, spotlighting the streaming service's upcoming animated series. The Star Trek Universe panel also revealed the first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming kids' Star Trek animated series debuting in the fall.
heyuguys.com

Grisly new trailer drops for ‘Chucky’ series

SyFy has debuted a new trailer during the Comic-Con@Home panel for the upcoming horror series based on the franchise of films ‘Chucky’. After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.
San Diego, CARottentomatoes.com

Comic-Con 2021: All the Trailers for Movies and TV Shows

San Diego Comic-Con is virtual for the second year in a row. The annual event will return in person to San Diego soon, but until then, you can watch the panels and see all the new TV and movie trailers released online. Rotten Tomatoes is compiling all the new trailers from Comic-Con@Home 2021 right here. Check back from July 23-25 for the biggest trailers dropping this weekend.
TV SeriesPosted by
KRMG

‘Chucky’ TV series trailer, release date announced

This year’s Comic-Con was anything but normal, but some entertainment news was announced over the weekend’s panels, including news that Chucky the demonic doll is back. But Chucky isn’t hitting the big screen this time; instead, the killer doll will headline his own television show. This time, the Good Guy...
TV Serieshorrornewsnetwork.net

Slaughter Is Everywhere In Full Trailer For ‘Chucky’

Chucky is coming…he has a knife…no one is safe. The new Chucky series–set to debut Oct. 12 on Syfy and USA Network–this week unveiled a full trailer, as reported by comingsoon.net, and you can check out a preview of all the mayhem-to-come on this page. Chucky–based on the Child’s Play...
Moviesktswblog.net

Good Bad Movies Ep 34: “Bride of Chucky”

Good Bad Movies is the podcast about films that might not be winning any love from critics but are great in their own special way. Hosts Adam Snydar and Adrian Lopez review and rave over movies that might not be traditionally ‘good’ but are still beloved and worth a watch. 
MoviesCNET

Comic-Con trailer roundup: Dexter returns, Army of Thieves, Chucky TV show

San Diego Comic-Con was virtual again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, bringing stars, directors and artists together via online panels. It seems likely fans and organizers will be thrilled to get back to an in-person gathering come 2022. But the online version of the convention still launched a number of new movie and TV trailers, some of which look enticing. Here's a roundup of some of what was released.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Chucky is dead set on ruining a teenage boy's life in the Chucky series trailer

Seemingly every couple of years, we get a Chucky movie where the Good Guy doll possessed by serial killer Charles Lee Ray preys on new victims. Now, Chucky is getting his own TV show. Chucky, the upcoming USA and Syfy series premieres just in time for Halloween on October 12. Today, we got a trailer for the show and Chucky’s dead set on ruining some poor teenage boy’s life.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

New CHUCKY Series Featurette Explores The Legacy of The CHILD'S PLAY Horror Franchise

As someone who has enjoyed the films in the Child’s Play horror franchise, I’ve been looking forward to seeing the upcoming SyFy series Chucky, which is going to be a continuation of the films that have been made. So, in anticipation of the release of the series, SyFy has shared a new featurette that explores the entire legacy of the franchise. For those of you who haven’t watched any of the sequels that have been made since the original 1989 movie was released, this is the video you need to watch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy