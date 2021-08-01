Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CENTRAL SANTA ROSA AND CENTRAL ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 659 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Pace, moving south at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ferry Pass, Pace, Floridatown and Pea Ridge.