EDITORIAL: Oh no. Not again.

Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe could have been done with this. We could be back to almost normal. We could have looked at the year 2020 as a one-off — a once-in-a-century anomaly that none of us would be around to see again. Yet here we are. Because we didn’t take it seriously, because...

Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...
Florida StateMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Florida’s COVID pandemic is full blown, but, once again, state isn’t sharing life-saving data

At this point, we already know that Florida’s COVID-19 cases are rising “at an alarming rate,” as U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said on Thursday. But it’s become more cumbersome for the average Floridian to find detailed information about the pandemic that was easily available until a couple of months ago. After Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially declared victory on the pandemic by canceling all local restrictions in May, the state scaled back reporting data to the public. With cases down and vaccines widely available, the state Department of Health went from releasing reports of coronavirus numbers on a daily basis to a weekly basis and it stopped releasing hospital data and classifying deaths by county.
Scienceindybay.org

Deadly Silence from the Guardians of Public Health

Deadly Silence From the Guardians of Public Health During the Covid-19 Pandemic !. The failure of the guardians of public health during the Covid-19 pandemic in the US is a catastrophe. Physicians and Public Health workers have a duty to protect the health of the people. Why is there silence from the medical community as politicians of every stripe remove protective Public Health measures, leaving us all “free” to be infected, as Covid-19 spreads across the nation, leaving sickness, disability and death in its wake, A deliberate policy, rationalized by a non- scientific, dark ages, “herd immunity” fiction. In the UK, scientists and doctors are not afraid to shout out publically, that ending all Covid-19 restrictions is “dangerous and premature”. https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n1751.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Mask up again: Inching toward re-masking and stiffer vaccination mandates

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had a week to consider the CDC recommendation that “fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission” of COVID-19, as the quickly spreading delta variant has necessitated a change. Despite plenty of time, the mayor and his health commissioner are only recommending the recommendation. The formal legal term is “ducking.”
Public Healthsentinelcolorado.com

EDITORIAL: Pretty please won’t cut it — state and local health officials must mandate masks in public again

Colorado just muddled through a year of pandemic made needlessly worse because of confusing, tentative health recommendations and endless levels of government sheepishly playing political hot potato. Why are we going through this again?. Officials from several levels of government are already squabbling about whether we should rigorously ask, but...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Lincoln County, ORThe News Guard

Public Health Director’s Update

Unfortunately, Oregon and Lincoln County are no exception to the rise in cases that has been happening across the country. Data since last week in both the state and our county are showing a clear uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the Delta variant is taking...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Sangamon County, ILkhqa.com

Quarantine, COVID-19 testing protocols for fully vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and local health departments are now recommending that fully vaccinated people get tested 3 to 5 days after a known exposure to someone with COVID-19. Fully vaccinated people won’t have to quarantine unless they start showing symptoms. Gail O’Neill,...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Oh, for the Vaccine Resistance

I love the letters from the Vaccine Resistance. Please keep them coming. This is the United States. We have freedom. We have the greatest standard of living in human history. Do you think the value that we place on public health has anything to do with it?
Public HealthDaily Times

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Health officials recently announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious and...
Public HealthThe New Yorker

How the Delta Variant Is Changing the Public-Health Playbook

In the past few weeks, the U.S. has seen a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the vast majority of them caused by the Delta variant—a mutation of the virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is far more transmissible than the original strain. The spike in hospitalizations and severe illness has prompted an encouraging rise in immunizations, particularly in states with low vaccination rates. Still, the U.S. is trailing the European Union in vaccinations, and many Americans, especially white evangelicals and people under seventy-five, remain reluctant to receive the shot.
Worldbigcountryhomepage.com

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...
Oregon Statethecentersquare.com

Oregon health care workers will have to vaccinated or get tested

(The Center Square) – Oregon health care workers will have to get a COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly tests to stay employed, Gov. Kate Brown has announced. Per the governor's request, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will write new rules to that effect by the end of the week, according to Brown's office. They will be enforced starting Sep. 30 and apply to anyone working directly or indirectly with patients or infectious materials.
PharmaceuticalsCommonwealth Journal

Health officials say FDA has not yet approved COVID vaccine booster shots

With COVID-19 numbers on the rise locally, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has decided to once again start offering bi-weekly informational streams to the community. The first one back, held Wednesday, marked the first conducted by LCDHD’s new executive director, Amy Tomlinson. To start the question-and-answer session, Tomlinson...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

