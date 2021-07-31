Heat Advisory Sunday, with a chance for cooling t-showers

** A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi from 9AM - 7PM Sunday. Showers and storms this evening will diminish after sunset. Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows struggling to drop out of the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot one. Expect high temperatures to warm into the mid 90s in the afternoon, with feels like temperatures that may reach or even exceed 105-108. The heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun as much as possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.