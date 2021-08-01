Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush Camps Outside Capitol to Protest End of Eviction Moratorium Amid Pandemic

By Abigail Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Cori Bush camped outside the Capitol overnight to protest the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than six million Americans could face eviction on Sunday should Congress allow the current moratorium to expire. The Missouri Democrat, 45, protested Friday night into Saturday, which she documented via Instagram.

