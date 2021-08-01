U.S. Rep. Cori Bush Camps Outside Capitol to Protest End of Eviction Moratorium Amid Pandemic

President Biden is set to issue a limited extension on the federal eviction moratorium — and progressive lawmakers couldn't be more pleased. Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) celebrated the news on Tuesday, applauding the Biden administration's decision to extend a moratorium that expired Saturday, renewing it in places with high transmission of COVID-19, reports The Hill. But they also applauded their own role in the update. Both lawmakers were vocal advocates for the moratorium, pushing the administration to act even though some White House officials argued they didn't have authority to do so without Congress.