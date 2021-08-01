Las Vegas Raiders: Player with most to prove at each defensive position in 2021
With a defense full of first-round picks, the Raiders have a ton of players that have a lot to prove, especially after a lot of disappointment last season. The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season was extremely frustrating, but most of the issues came within the defense, as players that the team put a lot of either draft stock or money into did not perform up to par. We saw first-round draft pick Damon Arnette struggle big time in Year 1, while former first-rounder Johnathan Abram had a rough go as well.justblogbaby.com
Comments / 0