Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hurricanes sign veteran Derek Stepan to one-year, $1.35M deal

By Josh Erickson
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DRQx7_0bE3wq9U00
Derek Stepan is heading to Carolina. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes announced they’ve signed Derek Stepan to a one-year contract. It’ll pay him $1.35M and give Stepan at least one more try at a championship in the NHL.

Stepan, a veteran of 11 seasons and 759 NHL games, will now head to his fourth team in the NHL. After previous stints with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators, the veteran center will attempt to win his first Stanley Cup Championship at age 31 this season. He’s struggled with injuries and declining play in recent seasons, scoring just six points in 20 games in his only season with Ottawa last year. It also marked the lowest ice-time average of his career at 15:04 per night.

Even with a refreshed roster, Stepan likely won’t see any more usage than that with Carolina, who looks to take the next step toward becoming a contender next season. It’ll be a harder sell without defenseman Dougie Hamilton in the fold, but they Hurricanes are still a deep team that should be competitive all year long. Stepan likely slots in immediately as the team’s fourth-line center, serving behind Sebastian Aho, Vincent Trocheck and Jordan Staal. If he can’t rebound offensively this season, or if he faces additional injury issues, it could be his last in the NHL.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

270
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Stepan
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Vincent Trocheck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLSportsnet.ca

Hurricanes re-sign Jordan Martinook to three-year, $5.4M deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Jordan Martinook to a three-year, $5.4 million deal. Originally a second-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2012, Martinook was acquired by the Hurricanes in 2018 and scored a career-high 15 goals in his first season with the club. The 29-year-old appeared in 44...
NHLtheScore

Ian Cole signs 1-year, $2.9M contract with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year contract worth $2.9 million, the team announced. Cole, 32, just wrapped up his first season with the Minnesota Wild. He scored one goal and added seven assists in 52 games. He averaged 15:55 of ice time per game and ranked second on the team with 6.66 blocked shots per 60 minutes.
NHLNHL

Canes Agree to Terms with Derek Stepan

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Derek Stepan to a one-year, $1.35 million contract. "Derek is an experienced two-way center who can play in all situations," said Waddell. "We're thrilled to add...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Looking at the Hurricanes’ new goaltending tandem

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. The Carolina Hurricanes will have a very different look in net next season, after moving on from Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer, in favour of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta. Mrazek and Reimer both signed elsewhere in free agency, while the Hurricanes...
NHLGrand Forks Herald

Jackson Blake's hockey sense attracted the Carolina Hurricanes

Fifty American players were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft. Only one had a weight listed at less than 160 pounds — UND commit Jackson Blake. No, it wasn't size that drew the Carolina Hurricanes to select Blake in the fourth round with the No. 109 overall pick last month. Carolina assistant general manager Darren Yorke said it was Blake's hockey sense.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins sign Derek Forbort to three-year, $9M deal

The Boston Bruins signed Derek Forbort to a three-year contract, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. The deal is expected to carry an average annual value of $3M. The veteran defenseman completes a new-look left side of the blue line that plagued the team last season. The 29-year-old Forbort...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins sign forward Danton Heinen to one-year, $1.1M deal

Among the players who didn’t receive a qualifying offer this year, Danton Heinen raised a few eyebrows. Once an up-and-coming scoring threat with the Boston Bruins, his game has fallen off in recent years. The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to correct that path, signing Heinen to a one-year, $1.1M contract Thursday.
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLchatsports.com

Ryan Strome trade rumors persist; what’s the Rangers plan at center?

Mar 20, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) faces off with Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. There are certain times of the year in the NHL that are often referred to as...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Celtics to sign Enes Kanter to one-year deal

The Celtics have reached an agreement to bring back veteran center Enes Kanter on a one-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Kanter has bounced back and forth between Boston and Portland during the last few seasons. He finished the 2018-19 campaign with the Trail Blazers, spent ’19-20 with the Celtics, rejoined the Blazers for ’20-21 and is now headed back to the C’s for the coming season.
NHLdailynewsen.com

Dater's Weekly: Evander Kane situation becomes worse, Fleury will report back to Blackhawks

I was a passionate baseball fan growing up. That's what most sports writers would say. Let's start with an ugly story about Sharks forward Evander Kane. Yesterday's news was shocking. Kane's wife Anna took to Instagram to make some serious accusations against him. She claimed that Kane gambled on the games he played. Evander Kane strongly denied the accusation and stated that his estranged spouse is mentally ill. Anna fired back today. The NHL will launch an investigation on the gambling allegations. Our Sheng Peng has been on the sordid story from the word go (San Jose Hockey Now)
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers adding Kaapo Kakko in Jack Eichel trade would be a mistake; Sabres lack of leverage exposed

Of all the young players on the New York Rangers roster that could be moved for Jack Eichel, the 2019 second overall pick was always a possibility. I reported back in March after speaking with a team source just exactly who the Rangers would offer, and who was off limits. Understandably, not being one of the big publications, this went under the radar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy