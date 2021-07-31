Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Girl, 4, among 5 wounded in shooting near Indianapolis funeral home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTxjU_0bE3whSB00

INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old girl was in critical condition and four others were wounded Saturday after a gunman opened fire near an Indianapolis funeral home, authorities said.

Officers were called to Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care at about 4:30 p.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting, WTHR reported.

In addition to the child, a 16-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, the television station reported. Another man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, and two other people admitted themselves to an area emergency room, the Indianapolis Star reported. They were also in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

According to the Star, people were arriving at a service at the funeral home when a man got out of his vehicle and approached another car. After a verbal altercation, shots rang out, the newspaper reported. The man in the first car left before police arrived.

“It’s a shame. Here we are at a funeral home ... the next thing you know we have more people injured,” Genea Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told the Star. “We need to think about our actions. We need to think about the things that we do.”

No shots were fired inside the funeral home. Police said that the service was not for a person related to any past violent crimes, WTTV reported.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shooting “a cowardly act.”

“This afternoon our community witnessed yet another violent incident, this time with multiple victims including a young child,” Hogsett said. “Tonight our thoughts are with all those impacted, including those injured in the shooting, their families, and a neighborhood scarred by a cowardly act. Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Cremation#Wthr#The Indianapolis Star#Impd#Wttv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Webster, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Webster shooting injures 1 Wednesday

WEBSTER, Mass. — Police in Webster are investigating after a shooting injured one woman Wednesday, police announced via social media. That shooting took place near 72 Pleasant St. in the town. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there is no immediate danger to...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tennessee man accused of theft, assaulting first responder after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then assaulting a first responder, authorities said. Michael Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft $10,000 and $60,000, one count of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tennessee mother, son accused of stealing more than $83K from church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman and her son are accused of stealing more than $83,000 from a small church, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. According to investigators, Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins, allegedly stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County, WVLT reported. Officials said the church has four members in its congregation.
Fargo, NDPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Trial opens over gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — An attorney for a man accused in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm said Wednesday that the case amounts to a rush to judgment based on bad information that led to the wrong conclusion. A prosecutor, though, said every piece of the puzzle leads to the defendant.

Comments / 1

Community Policy