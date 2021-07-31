Impact Homecoming live results: Mixed tag team tournament
An eight-team mixed tag team tournament for the right to be called Homecoming King & Queen is the feature attraction of Saturday's Homecoming special on Impact Plus. The tournament will feature Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and a mystery partner; Alisha and Hernandez; Jordynne Grace and Petey Williams; Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green; Rosemary and Crazzy Steve; Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz; Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering; and Brian Myers and a mystery partner.www.f4wonline.com
