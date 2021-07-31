Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Impact Homecoming live results: Mixed tag team tournament

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn eight-team mixed tag team tournament for the right to be called Homecoming King & Queen is the feature attraction of Saturday's Homecoming special on Impact Plus. The tournament will feature Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and a mystery partner; Alisha and Hernandez; Jordynne Grace and Petey Williams; Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green; Rosemary and Crazzy Steve; Fallah Bahh and Tasha Steelz; Tommy Dreamer and Rachael Ellering; and Brian Myers and a mystery partner.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Rachael Ellering
Person
Missy Hyatt
Person
Johnny Swinger
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Fallah Bahh
Person
Rich Swann
Person
Crazzy Steve
Person
Tommy Dreamer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Combat#Hernandez Alisha#Cardona Green#Grace Williams#Purrazzo Rehwoldt#Green Cardona#Bti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

Impact Wrestling live results: The fallout from Slammiversary

New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will be on Thursday's Impact Wrestling to explain his surprise appearance at the end of Slammiversary. White walked out as World Champion Kenny Omega and Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers were celebrating Omega's win and they invited him to "Too Sweet" them as the pay-per-view went off the air.
WWEPWMania

Hardcore Match Announced For Impact Homecoming

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey in a Slammiversary rematch has been announced for the Impact Homecoming special on Saturday, July 31. The match at Homecoming will be a Hardcore Rules match. Last Saturday’s Slammiversary event saw Morrissey use a chain on Edwards, then finish him off with a powerbomb to...
WWEf4wonline.com

Impact Wrestling live results: White & Bey vs. Good Brothers

New Japan NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will make his in-ring debut for Impact Wrestling tonight alongside Chris Bey against Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a non-title match. White didn't accept The Elite's offer to join them and instead said they couldn't rejoin the Bullet Club. Kenny...
WWEf4wonline.com

Drama King, Missy Hyatt debut at Impact Homecoming

Saturday's Impact Homecoming event saw the surprise debuts of both former WWE talent "Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt and 80s/90s star Missy Hyatt. Rehwoldt, the former Aiden English, debuted as Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's surprise partner for the mixed tag team Homecoming tournament. The pair won the King and Queen honors by defeating Hernandez and Alisha, Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona and then Rosemary and Crazzy Steve in the finals.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Sam Beale Recruits Missy Hyatt To Be Brian Myers' Partner At IMPACT Homecoming

Sam Beale picked Brian Myers' partner for IMPACT Homecoming but didn't do as good of a job as he thought. The Most Professional Wrestler tasked his apprentice with finding him a partner for the mixed tag team tournament after unsuccessfully trying to recruit ECW original, Francine. Beale would hype his selection before bringing out Missy Hyatt.
WWE411mania.com

Cook’s Impact Homecoming 2021 Review

Hey kids! We’ve got a Homecoming tonight, which can only be better than the ones I attended in high school. We open with a video package hyping the matches. W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards in a hardcore match! Josh Alexander defends the X Division Championship against Black Taurus! The first Impact Homecoming King & Queen will be crowned!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jon Moxley Offered To Join WWE Raw Stable

It might sound surprising but Jon Moxley(Dean Ambrose in WWE) alongside Fandango and EC3 were originally pitched to be a part of 3MB stable with Heath Slater. The stable actually saw Slater, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. They did not have the best of runs in WWE and was eventually...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Removal’ From Raw Stuns Fans

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos have been an opposing force in the WWE, especially after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. However, during the recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw AJ Styles was not by the side of his tag team partner or on the show at all as Omos went up against Riddle. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another Long Term Name Quietly Leaves WWE

One more for the road. The WWE roster has been changing all over the place in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that all of the moves are done. These changes have made for some very interesting shifts, including some names finally being let go after years with the company. There are some who were surprises for another reason, such as fans realizing they still worked for WWE. We seem to have another case like that.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad ‘Medical Issue’ Leaks

WWE recently released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that certainly shocked many fans. Wyatt had last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. Though he appeared on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw with a new Firefly Fun House, after that, he was taken off of the programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Provides Pregnancy Update & Receiving “Good News”

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE television following her sudden pregnancy announcement back in February. Lacey appeared on the “Spouse Angle” podcast to provide wrestling fans with an update on her pregnancy, along with receiving some very “good news”. Evans said, “It may not be good news...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Tag Team To Debut On AEW Dynamite Tomorrow

Former WWE NXT Superstars Ever-Rise are set to debut on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night. As seen below, AEW has announced that Matt Lee (fka Matt Martel) and Jeff Parker (fka Chase Parker) are now going by 2.0, and have joined the company. They will debut tomorrow night on the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on TNT, which airs live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The former WWE star CM Punk is likely to make his debut in AEW soon and the bettors are already in line to place their bets on Punk’s first opponent in Tony Khan’s company. Daniel Bryan is the favorite to be the first opponent of CM Punk. Bet Online released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy