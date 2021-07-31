Bless Unleashed Reveals Founders Packs Ahead Of Launch

Mattel and Milestone revealed something awesome for Hot Wheels Unleashed as we now know all of the specialty cars coming to the game. Along with all of the regular cars you would expect to find from the decades of items the company has produced, they are adding a number of cars from the past that will get car aficionados excited, such as the '69 Dodge Charger Daytona or the '71 El Camino. But if that doesn't really suit your fancy, they're including a number of pop-culture cars as well, like the DeLorean from Back To The Future and the Batmobile. We have the complete list below along with a trailer showing some of the new cars off as the game is set to be released on September 3oth.