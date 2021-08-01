YOHANN iPad Pro Stand with Apple Pencil Holder keeps your Apple Pencil nearby at all times

If you’re looking for a great deal on a new Apple iPad, now is a perfect time. That’s thanks to Amazon discounting both the Apple iPad 10.2 and the iPad Mini as part of its back-to-school offers. Both tablets are now available for $30 off working out to nearly 10% off for both devices. If you’re looking to save big on the latest Apple technology, this is a great time to do so. You get all the advantages of big-name tech for a lower price than usual. What more could you want? iPads are a great way to boost your productivity and give you a superior way of streaming or gaming while on the move without needing to dig out your smartphone. While there are other great iPad deals out there right now, let’s take a deeper look at both of these great offers.